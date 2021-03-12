March 12, 2021

Great Start Cass County to host annual spring fling event

By Sarah Culton

Published 8:50 am Friday, March 12, 2021

CASSOPOLIS — Staff at Cass County’s Great Start Collaborative are hopping into spring with an event designed to promote both fun and literacy to area children.

Great Start Cass, a partnership of community leaders, business owners, charitable and faith-based organizations, health and human service agencies, educators and parents working together to provide resources to Cass County families to ensure childhood success, will host its annual spring fling event from 10 a.m. to noon March 20. The event, which will be hosted at the Cass County Council on Aging, 602525 Decatur Road, Cassopolis, will feature a scavenger hunt, food, a visit with the Easter Bunny, music and more. If the weather allows, the event will be hosted outdoors on the COA walking track, with masks and social distancing utilized. Otherwise, the spring fling will be hosted as a drive-thru event.

To attend, parents must pre-register for the free event via Eventbrite. The registration link can be found at greatstartcass.org or through the Great Start Cass Facebook page.

“We are hoping this will be an event where families can have fun and not have to worry about anything,” said Anna Carter, Great Start Collaborative director.

The event will serve as the kick-off event for Cass County’s Talking is Teaching, a statewide public awareness campaign to promote the importance of early brain and language development and support parents with tools to talk, read, and sing with their young children from birth. To kick off the campaign, Great Start Cass will provide spring fling attendees with bags filled with books and crafts that promote literacy, as well as hosting a scavenger hunt related to Talking is Teaching.

In addition to reading and literacy materials, participating children will find easter eggs. Some lucky guests will receive a golden egg and a chance to win a family pass to the Potawatomi Zoo in South Bend.

The spring fling is an annual tradition for Great Start. In a typical year, it is hosted indoors at the Lewis Cass Intermediate School building. However, last year, the event had to be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

When the time to plan this year’s spring fling rolled around, Carter and parent liaison Stephanie Knepple were determined to host the event — even if significant changes had to be made.  Both thanked the COA for becoming a partner in hosting the event.

“We decided to do this in any way that we can,” Carter said.

“With everything going on, we still think this is an important event,” Knepple added. “Literacy and family interaction are important.”

Both Knepple and Carter said they would encourage families to sign up for the spring fling.

“Let’s kick off spring,” Carter said.

“Bring out the whole family,” Knepple added. “This is a way to get out of the house in a safe way.”

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Buchanan

Buchanan-Galien Lions to host St. Patrick’s Day drive-thru

Cass County

Great Start Cass County to host annual spring fling event

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: March 3-10

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 603,375 cases, 15,729 deaths

Buchanan

Adult-use marijuana provisioning center state revenue payments arrive to local cities

Cassopolis

Cassopolis company moves provisioning center to new location

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Middle School honor roll

Berrien County

Berrien County Road Department director resigns

News

No injuries reported in Niles McDonald’s fire

Berrien County

LMC students earn spots on fall president’s, dean’s lists

Buchanan

Buchanan farm, brewery look to community supported agriculture

Cassopolis

Cassopolis PD thanks officers for years of service

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg Fire Department hosts first COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Cass County

Cass County Conservation District to host annual tree, plant sale

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 601,284 cases, 15,706 deaths

Education

Edwardsburg Public Schools to host remote learning day Monday in anticipation of COVID-19 vaccine side effects

News

Niles business owners express concern about The NODE’s location

Dowagiac

Four Winds Casinos promote responsible gaming during Problem Gambling Awareness Month

News

Incentives sought for National Standard, Heico property redevelopment

Business

Historic Dowagiac home opens as new vacation rental

News

Niles City Council member reveals answers to Black History Month challenge

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 598,968 cases, 15,699 deaths

News

Niles Restaurant Week deemed a success

Buchanan

420 celebration coming to Buchanan