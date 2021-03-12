March 12, 2021

Forest Glen to host St. Patrick’s Day curbside luncheon for first responders

By Max Harden

Published 12:30 pm Friday, March 12, 2021

DOWAGIAC — A Dowagiac assisted living center is once again giving back to first responders.

Forest Glen Assisted Living Facility, 29601 Amerihost Dr., will host a St. Patrick’s Day luncheon for first responders starting at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 17.

Local police, firefighters, EMTs, doctors, nurses and more are encouraged to attend. The luncheon will be the first that the center has hosted this year, and will be organized as a curbside/drive-through event to comply with social distancing guidelines.

“We started doing these last year,” said Forest Glen life enrichment director Kayla Lyons. “We had a lot of police officers who would help with our residents. They patrol the area to make sure they’re okay. They’re always doing favors for us and asking if we need help, so we thought it would be a good idea to do something for them.”

The St. Patrick’s Day-themed meals will include pastrami and corned beef on a rye bun, red potato fries, cooked cabbage and a green clover mint shake, all prepared by the center’s gourmet chef.

The ongoing pandemic impacted the morale of residents unable to see their families, but nursing homes and care facilities across the state received good news last week, Lyons said.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services recently passed the Residential Care Facilities Order, which allows for visitation in all counties as long as nursing homes and care facilities have not had a new COVID-19 case in the prior 14 days.

According to Lyons, Forest Glen has managed to remain COVID-free throughout the pandemic.

“We just started allowing two people per resident,” she said. “It’s been great. Knowing family can see them has been huge for their health. We adhere to strict guidelines. Staying COVID-free throughout this process has been a blessing. Everyone works hard to keep residents safe.”

