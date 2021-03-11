March 11, 2021

No injuries reported in Niles McDonald’s fire

By Staff Report

Published 12:22 pm Thursday, March 11, 2021

NILES — The S. 11th Street entrance of Niles’ McDonalds remains blocked off with cones as of 12:15 p.m. Thursday, following a Wednesday night fire.

According to the Niles Fire Department, units were dispatched to the McDonald’s location just before 8 p.m. Wednesday on reports of a fryer that had caught fire. When units arrived on scene, there was no visible smoke, and the fire was extinguished quickly by the restaurant’s internal sprinkler system.

According to the fire department, no injuries or damage to the building was reported.

While firefighters said McDonald’s would have been able to reopen Thursday morning, the entrance remains blocked off.

A representative from McDonald’s could not be reached as of publication.

