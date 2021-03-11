Dowagiac Police Log: March 3-10
Wednesday, March 3
8:05 a.m. — 28000 block Pokagon, damage to property
10:40 a.m. — 200 block E. Telegraph, general non-criminal
10:55 a.m. — 200 block S. Front, general assistance
11:30 a.m. — 29000 block Amerihost, general assist
12:15 p.m. — N. Paul/W. Prairie Ronde, traffic stop
1:00 p.m. — 200 block S. Front, civil matter
2:25 p.m. — 400 block W. High, general assistance
2:35 p.m. — 600 block Spruce, general assistance
3:25 p.m. — 56000 block M-51, suspicious situation
3:30 p.m. — M-51/State, traffic stop
4:00 p.m. — 600 block McCleary, general non-criminal
4:25 p.m. — 100 block Mill, family matter
4:40 p.m. — 300 block Louise, damage to property
7:30 p.m. — 100 block Beeson, civil matters
7:35 p.m. — 500 block New York, general assistance
10:15 p.m. — 500 block Hill, suspicious situation
Thursday, March 4
8:20 a.m. — State/Whitney, traffic stop
9:45 a.m. — 500 block W. High, civil matters
10:45 a.m. — Depot/E. Division, traffic stop
12:20 p.m. — 600 block E. Prairie Ronde, suspicious situation
1:00 p.m. — 300 block Oak, juvenile matter
2:30 p.m. — 9000 block Amerihost, public peace
3:00 p.m. — 29000 block Pike, general assistance
5:30 p.m. — 500 block Vineyard Place, general non-criminal
6:20 p.m. — 100 block W. Division, civil matter
6:30 p.m. — 200 block Grand, civil matters
7:30 p.m. — 500 block Orchard, health and safety
8:30 p.m. — 200 block S. Front, civil matters
9:45 p.m. — E. Division/Riverside, traffic stop
Friday, March 5
5:10 a.m. — 100 block of Park Place, suspicious situation
9:00 a.m. — 57000 block of Riverside, juvenile issues
9:30 a.m. — 29000 block of Amerihost, general non criminal
10:09 a.m. — 300 block of Willard, alarm-unfounded
1:02 p.m. — 400 block of E Division, vehicle theft
1:52 p.m. — N. Lowe/Main, traffic policing
2:45 p.m. — First/Cass, general assist
3:00 p.m. — 400 block of Michigan, general assist
3:13 p.m.— 100 block of Oak, general assist
3:45 p.m. — 600 block of McCleary, traffic policing
4:00 p.m. — 600 block of N Front, suspicious situation
4:21 p.m. — 400 block of E Division, suspicious situation
6:01 p.m. — Dowagiac Police Department, civil matters
8:16 p.m. — 100 block of N. Front, suspicious situation
8:17 p.m. — N Paul St/Spruce, traffic policing
9:21p.m. — Middle Crossing/W. Prairie Ronde, traffic stop
9:58 p.m. — Riverside Dr/Hill, traffic stop
Saturday, March 6
7:40 a.m. — 500 block of Riverside, motor vehicle theft
9:48 a.m. — 56000 block of M-51 S., larceny
12:30 p.m. — 100 block of Courtland, assault
5:05 p.m. — 400 block of E. Division, suspicious situation
6:00 p.m. — 400 block of Pennsylvania, suspicious situation
10:08 p.m. — 31000 block of Swisher, general assist
11:18 p.m. — Main/Pennsylvania, traffic stop
11:56 p.m. — 400 block of West, suspicious situation
Sunday, March 7
4:38 p.m. — Dowagiac Police Department, found property
4:46 p.m. — 100 block of E. Railroad, public peace
7:10 p.m. — 56000 block of Pokagon, retail fraud
Monday, March 8
12:30 a.m. — 29000 block Amerihost, assault
7:15 a.m. — 200 block Commercial, business alarm
7:40 a.m. — N. Paul/Wolf, traffic stop
8:10 a.m. — 300 block Grove, larceny
9:00 a.m. — 300 block N. Lowe, civil matters
9:25 a.m. — Mathews/Dailey, general assist
10:30 a.m. — 200 block S. Front, general non-criminal
1:50 p.m. — 200 block S. Front, obstructing justice
4:15 p.m. — Main/W. Division, traffic stop
5:05 p.m. — W. High St. / Pennsylvania, traffic stop
7:45 p.m. — 800 block Spruce, traffic stop
8:15 p.m. — 100 block Halstead, parking enforcement
8:30 p.m. — N. Front/ North, traffic stop
8:45 p.m. — 300 block E. Division, damage to property
Tuesday, March 9
6:35 a.m. — Riverside Dr./Hill, suspicious situation
6:55 a.m. — 200 block E. Railroad, damage to property
9:30 a.m. — E. Division/ E. Railroad, traffic stop
10:45 a.m. — 300 Block N. Lowe, civil matters
11:50 a.m. — Mcomber/Oak, traffic stop
12:00 p.m. — 400 Block E. Division, general non-criminal
2:10 p.m. — Oak/ E. Telegraph, suspicious situation
2:30 p.m. — 300 Block E. Telegraph, civil matters
3:30 p.m. — Commercial/Pennsylvania, traffic stop
4:15 p.m. — 200 Block Pennsylvania, suspicious situation
4:15 p.m. — 600 Block Riverside, fraud complaint
4:30 p.m. — 400 Block N. Front, general assist
7:00 p.m. — 400 Block Cleveland, general assist
8:55 p.m. — E. Division/Riverside, general assist
9:30 p.m. — 56000 Block Woodhouse, suspicious situation
9:50 p.m. — W. Railroad St./E. Telegraph, traffic stop
9:55 p.m. — W. Railroad St./E. Telegraph, traffic stop
10:40 p.m. — 300 Block Oak, assault
Wednesday, March 10
2:00 a.m. — 300 Block N. Lowe, civil matter
