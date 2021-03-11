March 11, 2021

Dowagiac Police Log: March 3-10

By Submitted

Published 6:05 pm Thursday, March 11, 2021

Wednesday, March 3

8:05 a.m. — 28000 block Pokagon, damage to property

10:40 a.m. — 200 block E. Telegraph, general non-criminal

10:55 a.m. — 200 block S. Front, general assistance

11:30 a.m. — 29000 block Amerihost, general assist

12:15 p.m. — N. Paul/W. Prairie Ronde, traffic stop

1:00 p.m. — 200 block S. Front, civil matter

2:25 p.m. — 400 block W. High, general assistance

2:35 p.m. — 600 block Spruce, general assistance

3:25 p.m. — 56000 block M-51, suspicious situation

3:30 p.m. — M-51/State, traffic stop

4:00 p.m. — 600 block McCleary, general non-criminal

4:25 p.m. — 100 block Mill, family matter

4:40 p.m. — 300 block Louise, damage to property

7:30 p.m. — 100 block Beeson, civil matters

7:35 p.m. — 500 block New York, general assistance

10:15 p.m. — 500 block Hill, suspicious situation

 

Thursday, March 4

8:20 a.m. — State/Whitney, traffic stop

9:45 a.m. — 500 block W. High, civil matters

10:45 a.m. — Depot/E. Division, traffic stop

12:20 p.m. — 600 block E. Prairie Ronde, suspicious situation

1:00 p.m. — 300 block Oak, juvenile matter

2:30 p.m. — 9000 block Amerihost, public peace

3:00 p.m. — 29000 block Pike, general assistance

5:30 p.m. — 500 block Vineyard Place, general non-criminal

6:20 p.m. — 100 block W. Division, civil matter

6:30 p.m. — 200 block Grand, civil matters

7:30 p.m. — 500 block Orchard, health and safety

8:30 p.m. — 200 block S. Front, civil matters

9:45 p.m. — E. Division/Riverside, traffic stop

 

Friday, March 5

5:10 a.m. — 100 block of Park Place, suspicious situation

9:00 a.m. — 57000 block of Riverside, juvenile issues

9:30 a.m. — 29000 block of Amerihost, general non criminal

10:09 a.m. — 300 block of Willard, alarm-unfounded

1:02 p.m. — 400 block of E Division, vehicle theft

1:52 p.m. — N. Lowe/Main, traffic policing

2:45 p.m. — First/Cass, general assist

3:00 p.m. — 400 block of Michigan, general assist

3:13 p.m.— 100 block of Oak, general assist

3:45 p.m. — 600 block of McCleary, traffic policing

4:00 p.m. — 600 block of N Front, suspicious situation

4:21 p.m. — 400 block of E Division, suspicious situation

6:01 p.m. — Dowagiac Police Department, civil matters

8:16 p.m. — 100 block of N. Front, suspicious situation

8:17 p.m. — N Paul St/Spruce, traffic policing

9:21p.m. — Middle Crossing/W. Prairie Ronde, traffic stop

9:58 p.m. — Riverside Dr/Hill, traffic stop

 

Saturday, March 6

7:40 a.m. — 500 block of Riverside, motor vehicle theft

9:48 a.m. — 56000 block of M-51 S., larceny

12:30 p.m. — 100 block of Courtland, assault

5:05 p.m. — 400 block of E. Division, suspicious situation

6:00 p.m. — 400 block of Pennsylvania, suspicious situation

10:08 p.m. — 31000 block of Swisher, general assist

11:18 p.m. — Main/Pennsylvania, traffic stop

11:56 p.m. — 400 block of West, suspicious situation

 

Sunday, March 7

4:38 p.m. — Dowagiac Police Department, found property

4:46 p.m. — 100 block of E. Railroad, public peace

7:10 p.m. — 56000 block of Pokagon, retail fraud

 

Monday, March 8

12:30 a.m. — 29000 block Amerihost, assault

7:15 a.m. — 200 block Commercial, business alarm

7:40 a.m. — N. Paul/Wolf, traffic stop

8:10 a.m. — 300 block Grove, larceny

9:00 a.m. — 300 block N. Lowe, civil matters

9:25 a.m. — Mathews/Dailey, general assist

10:30 a.m. — 200 block S. Front, general non-criminal

1:50 p.m. — 200 block S. Front, obstructing justice

4:15 p.m. — Main/W. Division, traffic stop

5:05 p.m. — W. High St. / Pennsylvania, traffic stop

7:45 p.m. — 800 block Spruce, traffic stop

8:15 p.m. — 100 block Halstead, parking enforcement

8:30 p.m. — N. Front/ North, traffic stop

8:45 p.m. — 300 block E. Division, damage to property

 

Tuesday, March 9

6:35 a.m. — Riverside Dr./Hill, suspicious situation

6:55 a.m. — 200 block E. Railroad, damage to property

9:30 a.m. — E. Division/ E. Railroad, traffic stop

10:45 a.m. — 300 Block N. Lowe, civil matters

11:50 a.m. — Mcomber/Oak, traffic stop

12:00 p.m. — 400 Block E. Division, general non-criminal

2:10 p.m. — Oak/ E. Telegraph, suspicious situation

2:30 p.m. — 300 Block E. Telegraph, civil matters

3:30 p.m. — Commercial/Pennsylvania, traffic stop

4:15 p.m. — 200 Block Pennsylvania, suspicious situation

4:15 p.m. — 600 Block Riverside, fraud complaint

4:30 p.m. — 400 Block N. Front, general assist

7:00 p.m. — 400 Block Cleveland, general assist

8:55 p.m. — E. Division/Riverside, general assist

9:30 p.m. — 56000 Block Woodhouse, suspicious situation

9:50 p.m. — W. Railroad St./E. Telegraph, traffic stop

9:55 p.m. — W. Railroad St./E. Telegraph, traffic stop

10:40 p.m. — 300 Block Oak, assault

 

Wednesday, March 10

2:00 a.m. — 300 Block N. Lowe, civil matter

Dowagiac Police Log: March 3-10

