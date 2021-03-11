COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 603,375 cases, 15,729 deaths

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — As of Thursday, Berrien County reported 10,928 COVID-19 cases and 226 deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Cass County reported 3,716 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 61 deaths.

Van Buren County reported 4,813 cases and 86 deaths.

Berrien County has reported 10,116 30-day recoveries, according to the Berrien County Health Department.

In total, Michigan has seen 603,375 COVID-19 cases and 15,729 related deaths.