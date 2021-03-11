March 11, 2021

Henry Weller scored 19 points in the Chieftains’ loss to Sturgis Wednesday night. (Leader file photo)

Chieftains swept by Sturgis in Wolverine Conference games

By Scott Novak

Published 2:13 pm Thursday, March 11, 2021

DOWAGIAC — Wolverine Conference foe Sturgis proved to be too much for the Dowagiac boys and girls basketball teams Wednesday night.

At Dowagiac, Trojan senior Thomas Kurowski set a new school record with his 44-point explosion as Sturgis defeated the Chieftains 62-44. At Sturgis, Dowagiac continued struggle on the offensive end of the court, and as a result, fell to the Trojans 34-20.

 

Boys basketball

Kurowski poured in all eight of his 3-pointers in the opening half as he scored 25 of Sturgis’ 31 points. The Trojans (6-4) led by eight points (31-23) at halftime.

The senior scored 19 points in the second half as Sturgis pulled away from the Chieftains, who managed to score just 21 points in the final 16 minutes of play.

Jaegon Stevens added 10 points for Sturgis.

Dowagiac’s Henry Weller, the area’s leading scorer, tossed in 19 points for the Chieftains, who drop to 3-8 overall. Stewart Smith finished with seven points.

 

Girls basketball

A solid defensive effort by Sturgis kept the Chieftains winless in league games.

Dowagiac never reached double figures in any of the four quarters. The Trojans led 11-7 after one quarter and 17-12 at halftime.

Sturgis (3-8) outscored the Chieftains 17-8.

“We have to do a better job of attacking a zone under control,” said Dowagiac coach Jason Turner. “Swing the ball and attack the gaps, and most importantly, do not force it. We only attempted five free throws last night and zero in the second half. We stopped attacking and didn’t get to the free throw line enough tonight.”

Korin Whitcomb led the Trojans with a game-high 13 points, while Juliette Schroeder added 12.

Dowagiac (1-11) was led by Alanah Smith’s 10 points.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Cassopolis

Cassopolis company moves provisioning center to new location

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Middle School honor roll

Berrien County

Berrien County Road Department director resigns

News

No injuries reported in Niles McDonald’s fire

Berrien County

LMC students earn spots on fall president’s, dean’s lists

Buchanan

Buchanan farm, brewery look to community supported agriculture

Cassopolis

Cassopolis PD thanks officers for years of service

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg Fire Department hosts first COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Cass County

Cass County Conservation District to host annual tree, plant sale

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 601,284 cases, 15,706 deaths

Education

Edwardsburg Public Schools to host remote learning day Monday in anticipation of COVID-19 vaccine side effects

News

Niles business owners express concern about The NODE’s location

Dowagiac

Four Winds Casinos promote responsible gaming during Problem Gambling Awareness Month

News

Incentives sought for National Standard, Heico property redevelopment

Business

Historic Dowagiac home opens as new vacation rental

News

Niles City Council member reveals answers to Black History Month challenge

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 598,968 cases, 15,699 deaths

News

Niles Restaurant Week deemed a success

Buchanan

420 celebration coming to Buchanan

Brandywine Education

Lewis Cass ISD selects Hubbard as new superintendent

News

Two outdoor events, master plan draft approved by Niles City Council

Dowagiac

Dowagiac City Council to vote on flexible housing overlay ordinance

Berrien County

Junior Achievement of Berrien and Cass Counties announces “Play for JA” event

News

Niles author publishes debut book