March 11, 2021

Cassopolis PD thanks officers for years of service

By Submitted

Published 10:16 am Thursday, March 11, 2021

CASSOPOLIS — The Cassopolis Police Department recently thanked its staff for their total years of police service. Chief Brian LaValle, Officer Don Obermesik and Officer Todd McMichael recently received six-star service pins designating 30 years of service.

Years of Service:

  • Chief Brian LaValle — 30 years
  • Officer Don Obermesik — 30 years
  • Officer Todd McMichael — 30 years
  • Officer David Crilly — 24 years
  • Officer Corey Smith — 20 years
  • Officer Darr Phillips — 13 years
  • Officer Nolan Kahne — five years

“Having so many dedicated, veteran officers is very unusual for such a small police department, the village of Cassopolis is certainly fortunate,” LaValle said. “Most citizens and visitors find comfort in seeing the faces of officers they know and interact with on a regular basis. Again, thank you to the entire Cassopolis Police Department for your continued service to the Village of Cassopolis and surrounding areas.”

