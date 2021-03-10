March 10, 2021

Pictured are area residents enjoying The NODE when it first opened.

Niles business owners express concern about The NODE’s location

By Christina Clark

Published 2:36 pm Wednesday, March 10, 2021

NILES – At the Niles City Council meeting on Monday evening, a local business owner hinted at some downtown business owners hoping for a change in location for The NODE.

Stephanie Reno, owner of SLR Pilates and co-owner of Trap House 24 SLR, addressed the council members during the public comment portion of the meeting with her concerns.

“I wanted to ensure that all city council members received the letter that I had submitted, and the petition from local business and property owners that would like to see the project of The NODE flourish, but in a different place.”

Reno stated businesses around The NODE, located just inside the intersection of Second and Main streets, would like to see the street open back up and allow “normal flow to happen again.”

She said she hoped The NODE could be relocated and do well in another location.

The NODE’s continued installation is set to be voted on by city council members on April 12.

“Some of the businesses really want the opportunity to have back our space that we’ve had for the time we’ve been in our businesses,” Reno said.

Trap House 24 SLR is located at the corner of Main and Second street.

At the Jan. 12 Niles City Council meeting, councilmember Gretchen Bertschy passed along concerns she had heard from patrons of Trap House 24 SLR concerning the placement of the wind breaks, due to safety purposes. The wind breaks were moved to the other side of the street the following week.

During the same meeting, Harry Thibault, owner of the building at 211 N. Second Street, voiced support of The NODE’s concept, but had concerns about its configuration and the gas line to the fire pit.
Reno could not be reached for further comment.
Lisa Croteau, director of marketing and administration of the Niles Downtown Development Authority/Niles Main Street, declined to comment on the petition.

Print Article

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 601,284 cases, 15,706 deaths

Education

Edwardsburg Public Schools to host remote learning day Monday in anticipation of COVID-19 vaccine side effects

News

Niles business owners express concern about The NODE’s location

Dowagiac

Four Winds Casinos promote responsible gaming during Problem Gambling Awareness Month

News

Incentives sought for National Standard, Heico property redevelopment

Business

Historic Dowagiac home opens as new vacation rental

News

Niles City Council member reveals answers to Black History Month challenge

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 598,968 cases, 15,699 deaths

News

Niles Restaurant Week deemed a success

Buchanan

420 celebration coming to Buchanan

Brandywine Education

Lewis Cass ISD selects Hubbard as new superintendent

News

Two outdoor events, master plan draft approved by Niles City Council

Dowagiac

Dowagiac City Council to vote on flexible housing overlay ordinance

Berrien County

Junior Achievement of Berrien and Cass Counties announces “Play for JA” event

News

Niles author publishes debut book

News

Niles assisted living facility celebrates reopening after COVID-19 restrictions lifted

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 598,014 cases, 15,670 deaths

Berrien County

Niles man sentenced for armed robbery

Brandywine Education

Brandywine Middle/High School announces remote learning through Friday

Dowagiac

Honor Credit Union to host contact-free community shred day in Dowagiac

Buchanan

Buchanan High School has remote day due to teacher shortage

News

Niles Police Log: Feb. 26 – March 3

Education

Edwardsburg Public Schools closed due to staff absences

Cass County

Cassopolis man rescued from Saddlebag Lake