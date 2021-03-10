COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 601,284 cases, 15,706 deaths

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — As of Wednesday, Berrien County reported 10,903 COVID-19 cases and 226 deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Cass County reported 3,696 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 61 deaths.

Van Buren County reported 4,796 cases and 86 deaths.

Berrien County has reported 10,098 30-day recoveries, according to the Berrien County Health Department.

In total, Michigan has seen 601,284 COVID-19 cases and 15,706 related deaths.