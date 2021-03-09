Lewis Cass ISD selects Hubbard as new superintendent

CASSOPOLIS — The Lewis Cass Intermediate School District has chosen a born and raised southwest Michigan resident to lead the district.

A special meeting of the Lewis Cass ISD Board of Education was hosted Tuesday to interview the final two candidates for the position of superintendent. Andrew Hubbard, Superintendent of Hartford Public Schools, and Blake Prewitt, Superintendent of Lakeview Schools, both presented a 90-Day Entry Plan to the board, followed by a series of questions.

Following presentations, the board unanimously decided to enter contract negotiations with Hubbard for its next superintendent. If contract negotiations are successful, he will begin duties at the ISD on July 1. He will replace current Superintendent Brent Holcomb who announced last fall his intention to retire.

“We are pleased to announce a decision to enter negotiation with Mr. Hubbard to become our next superintendent of schools,” said Board President Kevin Anderson. “He will officially begin his duties on July 1, even though he will be around the district gathering information, visiting programs, and meeting with staff and community members prior to July 1. The board looks forward to his leadership in our pursuit of excellence for all children within the ISD.”

The board selected Hubbard from an applicant pool of 17 educators. The Michigan Leadership Institute facilitated the process.

Hubbard has been an assistant principal, athletic director, assistant superintendent for instruction and superintendent in Hartford since 2010. He also taught in Cassopolis Public Schools and Dowagiac Union Schools, and served as assistant varsity football coach at both Niles and Brandywine schools.

Born and raised in southwest Michigan, Hubbard attended Brandywine Community Schools as a student.

“I feel the next step, and honestly the final step, in my career is here,” Hubbard said during his first interview on March 1. “This is the area that I am from. I feel I am a product of the area and want to give back to the area.”

In his 90-Day Entry Plan presentation, Hubbard listed his five goals as a superintendent for the ISD:

Establish a collaborative and positive working relationship with the board of education

Experience and learn about each program to better understand the people and systems that have made each of them a success

Develop relationships through listen and learn sessions with ISD staff to understand critical issues facing each department to learn where the district can improve and build a foundation for lasting, positive relationships with all.

Develop relationships with LEAs, partners and the greater community to understand critical issues facing the county and its locals to gain knowledge of where the ISD can continue to improve.

Balance family and work activities.

“The more I learn about this ISD from locals, the more excited I get about this opportunity,” Hubbard said during his presentation. “I’m excited about building relationships and building collaboration.”