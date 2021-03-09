March 9, 2021

Junior Achievement of Berrien and Cass Counties announces “Play for JA” event

By Submitted

Published 10:05 am Tuesday, March 9, 2021

BENTON HARBOR — Junior Achievement serving Berrien and Cass counties is inviting the community to engage in team-building to support local youth education in financial literacy, entrepreneurship and career readiness.

JA, the world’s largest organization dedicated to educating students in grades K-12 about entrepreneurship, work readiness and financial literacy, will host its first annual Play 4 JA event, presented by United Federal Credit Union.

Teams consisting of four to five players can choose their way to play by selecting to attend virtual trivia from 6 to 7 p.m. March 25 or bowl on their own time at Peat’s Cider Social with a gift certificate provided after registration.  The gift certificate will be valid from March 25 to June 30.  Prizes will be awarded for top fundraisers and for those who win the trivia challenge.  Businesses and community members are invited to register and fundraise online at secure.qgiv.com/event/jabcplay4ja.

JA has always been about empowering youth to own their future economic success, officials said.  It also connects students to area volunteers from our business community to create mentorship opportunities. These mentors share their life-experiences to inspire the next generation to turn their own “big ideas” into profitable realities. Students complete the programs feeling motivated to explore their interests and develop a plan for their future career path armed with the tools needed to achieve prosperity.

“This past year has inspired us to add new programs to our traditional methods to increase access for students and to meet them wherever they are,” said Linda Tinsley, director of development for JA of Berrien and Cass counties. “These programs are provided at no cost to students or educators due to generous area partners, grants and fundraising events.”

Contact Tinsley at linda.tinsley@ja.org for further information.

