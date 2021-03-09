COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 598,968 cases, 15,699 deaths
SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — As of Tuesday, Berrien County reported 10,847 COVID-19 cases and 226 deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
Cass County reported 3,682 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 61 deaths.
Van Buren County reported 4,782 cases and 86 deaths.
Berrien County has reported 10,076 30-day recoveries, according to the Berrien County Health Department.
In total, Michigan has seen 598,968 COVID-19 cases and 15,699 related deaths.
You Might Like
ROUNDUP: Chieftains fall while Bucks, Eddies roll
PAW PAW — As the girls basketball season enters its home stretch, several teams are trying to figure out what... read more