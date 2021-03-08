Niles bowlers perform well at own tournament

NILES — Host Niles had a pair of top 10 finishers at its own singles tournament hosted by Joey Armadillo‘s on Saturday.

Chevelle Jaynes rolled a 1,059 series to finish second, while Laura Golubski rolled a 997 series to finish fifth.

Jaynes, who averaged 176.5 for her six games, had a high-game of 195. Goluski, who had an average of 166.1, had a high-game of 193.

Riley Cooper averaged 147.6 to finish 15th. Kaelyn Smith averaged 134.6 to finish 17th, and Cory Wright averaged 134.6 to finish 20th.

“All the ladies bowled over their average today,” said Niles Coach Jim Jaynes. “It was an awesome day for the Lady Vikings.

South Haven’s Harlee Burrows was the champion, as she rolled a 1,066 series.

Brandywine’s Natalie Adams finished ninth with her 962 series.

The Bobcats’ Bel Leeper and Cassie Gosa finished 11th and 13th with series of 918 and 910, respectively. Melanie Vazquez was 15th with an 895 series.

South Haven’s Konnor Brugh was the boys champion with a 1,195 series.

Trenton Phillips, of Niles, finished second with a 1,185 series, while Nathan Ryan was fourth (1,140) and Preston Sharpe fifth (1,124). Connor Weston cracked the top 10, as he was eighth for the Vikings with a 1,088 series.