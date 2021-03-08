March 8, 2021

Edwardsburg Public Schools closed due to staff absences

By Staff Report

Published 8:23 am Monday, March 8, 2021

EDWARDSBURG — Edwardsburg Public Schools are closed today due to staff absences.

The announcement was made Sunday evening that all schools would be closed Monday due to staff illness following COVID-19 vaccinations.

“On Saturday, March 6, many of our staff members received their second vaccination for COVID-19,” said Superintendent Jim Knoll. “Unfortunately, a number of these employees are displaying side effects from these vaccinations. Because of the lingering symptoms, remote instruction is not possible.”

At this time, classes are scheduled to return as normal Tuesday. All afterschool activities will take place.

“Please stay healthy,” Knoll said.

