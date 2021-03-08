Dowagiac Middle School wrestlers improving

PAW PAW — The Dowagiac Middle School wrestling team showed improvement against Allegan, Edwardsburg and host Paw Paw last Thursday.

“We have a great group of young athletes,” said Dowagiac Coach Andy Crawley. “It was a good night.”

Winning three matches on the night were Jacob Villegas, Issac Phillips, Cameron White, Cinthia Villegas and Roman Paredes, while winning two matches on the night were Hayden Groth and Cal Chapman. Also picking up a win was Marcus Ottinger.

The wrestling team returns to action Tuesday as it travels to Otsego.