COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 598,014 cases, 15,670 deaths

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — As of Monday, Berrien County reported 10,812 COVID-19 cases and 226 deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Cass County reported 3,660 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 60 deaths.

Van Buren County reported 4,754 cases and 86 deaths.

Berrien County has reported 10,061 30-day recoveries, according to the Berrien County Health Department.

In total, Michigan has seen 598,014 COVID-19 cases and 15,670 related deaths.