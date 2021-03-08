COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 598,014 cases, 15,670 deaths
SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — As of Monday, Berrien County reported 10,812 COVID-19 cases and 226 deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
Cass County reported 3,660 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 60 deaths.
Van Buren County reported 4,754 cases and 86 deaths.
Berrien County has reported 10,061 30-day recoveries, according to the Berrien County Health Department.
In total, Michigan has seen 598,014 COVID-19 cases and 15,670 related deaths.
