ROUNDUP: Chieftains snap seven-game losing streak, Bobcats stop Colts

CASSOPOLIS — A big first quarter helped visiting Dowagiac snap a seven-game losing streak against Cass County rival Cassopolis Friday night.

The Chieftains poured in 21 first-quarter points en route to a 55-45 non-conference boys basketball victory over the Rangers. For Dowagiac, it was its third win of the season, while for the Rangers, it was only the second loss of the year.

“It was a tough game tonight,” said Dowagiac coach Danum Hunt. “It looked like for a moment that we were going to be able to run away with it. But the Rangers are tough, they are resilient, and they hung in there and made us play some of our better basketball tonight.”

Dowagiac used a combination of shooting, energy and effort in the opening quarter against Cassopolis. While the Chieftains were scoring at will on the offensive end, the defensive effort allowed Dowagiac to take a 21-8 lead into the second quarter.

The Chieftains (3-7) went cold in the second quarter, while the Rangers (5-2) got hot. The result was Cassopolis outscoring Dowagiac 14-10 to cut the Chieftains’ advantage to 31-22 at halftime.

The two teams played pretty evenly in the second half. The Rangers made a late fourth-quarter run at the Chieftains, who were able to make enough free throws down the stretch to hold off Cassopolis.

“Every night for us is a challenge, especially playing in the Wolverine [Conference],” Hunt said. “In the Wolverine, you need to how to play late in the game, whether you are up or down or it is close. I think that experience helped us tonight.”

Henry Weller, despite first-half foul trouble, scored a game-high 27 points to lead the Chieftains. Weller entered the game as southwest Michigan’s top scorer with an average of 18.1 points per game.

Dowagiac also to seven points from Cole Weller and six points from Keshawn Russell.

Davion Goins’ 14 points led the Rangers. Mason Polomcak and Daishean Jamison both finished with eight points.

Comstock at Brandywine

Host Brandywine remained undefeated in the BCS Athletic Conference Red Division as he held off a challenge from Comstock Friday night.

The Bobcats were able to open up a 10-point advantage at halftime (28-18) and were able to that advantage in the second half of their 58-47 victory over the Colts.

Caleb Byrd led a balanced Brandywine (7-2, 4-0 Red Division) attack with 14 points, while Kendall Chrismon added 12 and Carson Knapp nine. Jeremiah Palmer finished with eight points.

Kyle Mortimore had 11 points to pace Comstock, which dropped to 8-2 overall and 1-2 in the Red Division.

Three Rivers at Niles

Visiting Three Rivers slowly pulled away from Niles as the evening wore on Friday night.

The Wildcats (6-3) led 12-9 after one quarter and 24-18 at halftime. Three Rivers took a 39-31 advantage into the final quarter.

Adrian Thomas was the line Vikings to reach double figures are he scored 12 points. Mike Gilcrese finished with eight points and Austin Bradley six points.

Isaiah Moore had a game-high 18 points for the Wildcats.

Niles is now 2-8 on the year.