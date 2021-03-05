Berrien, Cass businesses awarded Michigan Small Business Survival grants

CASS COUNTY — Southwest Michigan businesses received more than $4 million in grants from the Michigan Small Business Survival Grant Program.

According to a press release from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, $4,150,000 was allocated to assist 279 businesses in southwest Michigan with the retention of 3,819 jobs.

In total, the MEDC distributed $52.5 million to more than 5,500 small businesses across the state.

“The Michigan Small Business Survival Grant Program provides crucial support to Michigan’s small businesses hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “These grants, combined with additional business relief efforts offered by the MEDC, will create a strong foundation for Michigan’s long-term economic recovery. As we distribute the safe and effective vaccine and work to end the pandemic once and for all, I will continue partnering with leaders across the state and urging passage of the MI COVID Recovery plan to provide relief for our small businesses, protect public health and jumpstart our economy.”

Approved by the Michigan Strategic Fund on Jan. 14, the Michigan Small Business Survival Grant Program allocated $55 million to provide support to Michigan small businesses to meet the urgent need of businesses that experienced a significant financial hardship due to COVID-19 emergency “gatherings and face mask orders.” The program allowed for grants of up to $20,000 to be awarded to businesses that are fully closed, with grants of up to $15,000 awarded to businesses that have been partially closed, or otherwise are open and can demonstrate an impact. A total of 5 percent of overall funding for the program was able to go toward administrative costs of the economic development organizations administering the grants.

The State of Michigan appropriated the funds through Senate Bill 748, signed into law by Governor Gretchen Whitmer, to support Michigan’s small businesses that have been especially impacted as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Michigan Small Business Survival Grants program was administered by 15 local or nonprofit economic development organizations covering all 83 counties across the state, with Southwest Michigan First administering the program for Cass and Berrien counties.

Cass and Berrien county businesses that received grant funding include;