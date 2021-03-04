March 4, 2021

Warrant issued for Dowagiac man accused of possession of child sexually abusive material

By Max Harden

Published 1:41 pm Thursday, March 4, 2021

DOWAGIAC — The Dowagiac Police Department is searching for a Dowagiac man who is facing child pornography charges, according to officials.

Authorities say a warrant has been issued for the arrest of Kevin Lee Hanner, 52, of Front Street.

Hanner is facing seven counts of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material and five counts of child sexually abusive material, additional charges after being arrested and charged with three counts of criminal sexual conduct with a person between the ages of 13 and 15 in October 2020. Bond is set at $40,000 cash/surety.

“[Hanner] posted bond on the original charges a few months ago, and since that time, the investigation revealed other offenses that are now charged in the current warrant,” said Dowagiac director of public safety Steven Grinnewald. “At this time, we are not sure of his whereabouts.”

Hanner had been known in the Dowagiac culinary world for several years as the former general manager of downtown restaurant Wood Fire Trattoria. The restaurant promptly fired Hanner following his October arrest.

Hanner is currently listed on the Michigan Sex Offender Registry. His past offenses include a 1989 conviction of second-degree criminal sexual conduct and a 1996 conviction of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a person under the age of 13.

Anyone with information about Hanner’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Dowagiac Police Department non-emergency number (269) 782-9743 or the Anonymous Tip Line (800) 462-9328.

