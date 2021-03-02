PHOTO GALLERY: Busy night in the Wolverine Conference
DOWAGIAC — There was plenty of action in the Wolverine Conference Monday night as Dowagiac hosted Sturgis in girls basketball and Edwardsburg hosted Three Rivers in boys basketball.
Sturgis kept the Chieftains winless on the season with a 23-15 victory, while the Eddies rallied in the fourth quarter to defeat the Wildcats 48-45.
You Might Like
Daily Data: Tuesday, March 2
BOYS BASKETBALL STURGIS 73, DOWAGIAC 48 At Sturgis DOWAGIAC 48 Will Goodrich 3, Ethan Hannapel 5, Cole Weller 4, Henry... read more