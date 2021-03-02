March 2, 2021

A big second half helped the Lakeshore boys basketball team pull away from Niles Monday night. (Leader photo/MAXWELL HARDIN)

Niles boys stifled by Lakeshore in 50-26 loss

By Max Harden

Published 11:02 am Tuesday, March 2, 2021

NILES — The Niles boys basketball team found tough sledding against visiting Lakeshore on Monday.

A third-quarter surge lifted the Lancers to a 50-26 win in a matchup between former Southwestern Michigan Athletic Conference foes.

Niles’ ball control kept the team within striking distance in the first half. Trailing 22-11 at halftime, the Vikings were outscored 15-2 in the third quarter as the Lancers seized control of the game.

“We really rebounded well tonight,” said Lakeshore coach Sean Schroeder. “I thought we took a nice step forward offensively. It doesn’t necessarily show in terms of points. Niles was extremely patient today. They shorted the game, and you know that was obviously their strategy, so there weren’t nearly as many possessions as most games. But I thought we were definitely better on offense today, which was good.”

Lakeshore’s defense prevented the Vikings from making plays in the paint and forced them into taking tough jump shots. Niles’ two third-quarter points came with 1:30 to go in the frame.

“The effort was there today,” said Niles coach Patrick Touhy. “Against a team as talented as Lakeshore, all we could do was tell our kids just really want to make sure that we’re always giving our ultimate effort, being physical, and making sure we’re staying competitive. I’m very happy that we were able to hold them to 47 points. That’s a great defensive effort on our part; there’s no doubt about it. We just couldn’t find ways to put the ball into the basket because they’re defense is also extremely intimidating and very good. I wasn’t disappointed with how our kids did in respect to competing.”

Grant Gonndrezick led Lakeshore with 15 points, and TJ Mitchell added nine for the Lancers. Austin Bradley provided a spark off the bench with a team-high 11 points and three 3-pointers.

“This offense that we’re teaching is a very selfless offense,” Touhy said. “We play a widespread, guard-oriented offense with strong, quick ball handers who get to the paint to create an opportunity to put the ball in the hoop. This offense is geared toward a structure, so it’s something that they haven’t been used to. It takes away that athleticism, but the return is wide-open looks. Austin can stroke it, so if we can cross the ball over five times, all of our guards are gonna get good looks.”

Monday’s matchup was Niles’ third game in four days following a Friday game against Buchanan and a Saturday game against Mattawan. The Vikings turn around to host South Haven at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Touhy believes his team will continue to battle through adversity.

“I know we’ve only won one game, but our kids play with a lot of heart,” he said. “They care about each other. We just want to go on the floor every night and say ‘hey guys, I didn’t want to let you down.’ That’s what we’re trying to teach, and I think they’re being very good about buying into that and doing that for each other. I’ll go home tonight, and I’ll sleep well because I don’t know that we could have done any better tonight.”

Print Article

Berrien County

Updated MDHHS orders expand restaurant capacity, increase capacity limits, allow for expanded visitation at residential care facilities

News

Niles Township approves state-outlined poverty guidelines, purchases tractor attachment for trails, considers firefighter applicants

Cass County

Lewis Cass ISD narrows superintendent search to two candidates

Dowagiac

Dowagiac art students complete Lego murals

News

Former surgeon given 10 to 40 years for criminal sexual conduct

Breaking News

UPDATE: Two teenagers injured in shooting at Niles hotel

Dowagiac

SMC unveils scholarship guarantee

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan 589,150 cases, 15,534 deaths

Business

Applications now available for Dowagiac’s Summer in the City Festival

Breaking News

Two shot, wounded at Niles hotel

Berrien County

Michigan Works! announces healthcare hiring events

News

Niles Police Log: Feb. 18-25

Edwardsburg

Ontwa Township Edwardsburg Police Log: Feb. 15-22

Dowagiac

SMC graduate experiences Super Bowl

Dowagiac

Dowagiac women aim to create change through local government

Dowagiac

SMC COVID task force leader talks with Dowagiac Rotary Club

Business

Niles roller rink reopens following legal battle

Berrien County

Michigan Works! announces community wide survey to learn about COVID-19’s impact

Cass County

Cass County prepares to adjust to criminal justice reforms

Berrien County

Michiana Family Center seeks mentors for foster teens

Business

Nobo Michigan opens Edwardsburg location

Cassopolis

Businesses battle over land use in Cassopolis’ Industrial Park

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: Feb. 19-24

Berrien County

Mount Calvary Baptist to host COVID-19 vaccination clinic March 5