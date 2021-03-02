March 2, 2021

Mike Shibinski

By Submitted

Published 3:21 pm Tuesday, March 2, 2021

July 12, 1949 — Feb. 25, 2021

On Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, Mike Shibinski, loving father, passed away in his home at the age of 71.

Born on July 12, 1949, in Mansfield, Ohio, he worked at French Paper Company for 41 years. He lived with his partner Kim Dailey, for the last 10 years.

Mike had three daughters, Tricia (Karl) Dinda, Chanda (Brian) Skalski, and Carrie (Seth Freyer) Shibinski. He also leaves five grandchildren, Grace Marie Dinda, Brianna Paige Skalski, Isabella Alexandra Skalski, Adison Avery Krieger, and Brodie Michael Shibinski.

He is preceded in death by his parents David and Anna (Beuila) Shibinski, and his brother, Jeffery Shibinski. He leaves his daughters and partner with fond memories.

No services will be held at this time, due to COVID. Condolences may be sent to HovenFunerals.com.

