PHOTO GALLERY: Niles, Buchanan collide in BCS showdown

NILES — The host Niles Vikings and Buchanan Bucks squared off in a BCS Athletic Conference Red Division basketball doubleheader Friday night.

The Bucks picked up a key 55-48 victory in girls basketball action, while the Niles boys team earned its first win of the season with a 49-46 win over Buchanan.

Faith Carson led the Buchanan girls team with 15 points, while Kamryn Patterson scored a career-high 26 points to lead the Vikings, who suffered their first loss of the year.

Adrian Thomas tossed in 14 points for the Vikings in their victory. Logan Carson scored 15 points to pace the Bucks.