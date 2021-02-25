February 26, 2021

Tough week for local bowling teams

By Staff Report

Published 1:03 pm Thursday, February 25, 2021

NILES — It was not the best of weeks for the Brandywine and Niles bowling teams.

The Bobcats and Vikings both suffered losses this week. Fortunately, they were both able to hang on to first place in the Southwest Activities Conference.

Brandywine dropped a pair of matches this week. On Monday, the Bobcats fell to Allegan and South Haven, while host Constantine defeated the Vikings.

 

Brandywine bowling

On Monday, the Bobcats lost to Allegan 22-8 in a non-conference match. The Brandywine boys team was also defeated by the Tigers 22-8.

The Brandywine girls team split the Baker Matches, winning 136-125 in the first match and losing 175-130 in the second. The Tigers held a 1,523 to 1,440 advantage in pins in the regular matches.

Myranda Adams led the Bobcats with a 349 series, including a game of 215. Bel Leeper rolled a 307 series and Melanie Vazquez a 304 series.

In the boy’s match, Allegan swept the Baker Matches 205-143 and 206-126. The Tigers had 1,725 pins to 1,517 pins in regular matches.

Sean Tweedy led the Bobcats with a 376 series, including a game of 195. Garrett Stoneburner had a 359 series, including a 200 game.

Against South Haven, Brandywine was defeated by the Rams 21-9. The boys team lost 25-5.

South Haven swept the Baker Matches 170-166 and 192-176, and held a 1,499 to 1,456 advantage in pins for the regular matches.

Vazquez rolled a 345 series, while Adams had a 344 series, including a game of 200.

Brandywine is now 5-1 in the South Division and 6-2 overall. Bronson is in second place with a 4-1 division record.

The Bobcat split the boys Baker Matches, winning the first one 175-171, but losing the second 180-144. The Rams had 1,744 pins compared to 1,551 pins for Brandywine in regular matches.

Landon Miller led the Bobcats with a 344 series, including a game of 203. Tweedy rolled a 336 series.

 

Niles bowling

South Division leader Niles was defeated by Constantine 21-9. The Vikings did not have a girls match against the Falcons.

Constantine swept the Baker Matches 205-167 and 201-154 and held a pins advantage of 1,714 points to 1,710 in regular matches.

Trenton Phillips led Niles with a 465 series, which included games of 238 and 227. Preston Sharpe finished with a 373 series, including a game of 225, while Conner Weston had a 346 series.

The Vikings are now 4-2 in division matches and 6-2 overall. Schoolcraft is in second place with a 4-3 division record.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Dowagiac

SMC COVID task force leader talks with Dowagiac Rotary Club

Business

Niles roller rink reopens following legal battle

Berrien County

Michigan Works! announces community wide survey to learn about COVID-19’s impact

Cass County

Cass County prepares to adjust to criminal justice reforms

Berrien County

Michiana Family Center seeks mentors for foster teens

Business

Nobo Michigan opens Edwardsburg location

Cassopolis

Businesses battle over land use in Cassopolis’ Industrial Park

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: Feb. 19-24

Berrien County

Mount Calvary Baptist to host COVID-19 vaccination clinic March 5

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien County reports new COVID-19 death

Berrien County

Berrien County Health Department, Spectrum Health Lakeland give vaccination updates

Cass County

Applications open for Cass County Sheriff’s Community Scholarship

Berrien County

Berrien County commissioners send message to state on regionalizing COVID-19 approach

Cass County

Lewis Cass ISD to host superintendent interviews Monday

Cass County

Michigan Works! to open office in Cass County administration building

Business

Dollar General, marijuana microbusiness, Iron Shoe expansion coming to Niles

Dowagiac

Silver Creek Township Planning Commission tables short-term rental ordinance draft vote

News

New SOS online, self-service options coming soon

Business

Niles restaurant week to showcase 18 restaurants

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 583,964 cases, 15,405 deaths

Cass County

Cass County GOP censures Congressman Fred Upton for vote against Marjorie Taylor Greene

Cass County

Cass County Veterans Affairs provides update to community

Business

Market Van Buren, MEDC announce formal partnership

Cassopolis

Cassopolis woman arrested for Dowagiac car theft