February 26, 2021

Michigan Works! to open office in Cass County administration building

By Submitted

Published 12:30 pm Thursday, February 25, 2021

CASSOPOLIS — To better support the individuals and businesses in Cass County, Michigan Works! Berrien, Cass, Van Buren announced Thursday that it will be opening another location inside the Cass County administration building starting Monday, March 1.

The new office will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, while being closed from noon to 1 p.m. daily for lunch. The new location will be located at 120 N Broadway St., Room 219, Cassopolis.

“The pandemic has showed our team that we need to be adaptable, get creative and adjust the way we are doing business by going to those who may need our services,” said Lily Brewer, executive director of Michigan Works! Berrien, Cass, Van Buren. “Being located inside the Cass County Administration Building puts us at the heart of Cass County and it’s right where we need to be. We are excited to bring more solutions to Cass County and to continue to build on partnerships we have had for many years,” Brewer added.

Cass County Commissioner, Roseann Marchetti, shared her excitement about this expansion. “Having Michigan Works! located inside of our Administration Building is a natural fit and will allow them to serve more individuals and more businesses located in Cass County,” she said. “This couldn’t come at a better time and this addition will help us fill a gap for our community.”

Michigan Works! Berrien, Cass, Van Buren helps employers recruit their team, upskill their team, secure funding, expand their business and more. In addition, Michigan Works! can help individuals with tuition assistance, apprenticeship, and training programs, resume and cover letter assistance, career services and more.

Cass County administration building

All Michigan Works! Berrien, Cass, Van Buren sites are currently closed for walk-in services and are providing services remotely or by appointment only. To schedule a phone or in person appointment with Michigan Works! Berrien, Cass, Van Buren, visit miworks.org or call (800) 285-WORK (9675).

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Dowagiac

SMC COVID task force leader talks with Dowagiac Rotary Club

Business

Niles roller rink reopens following legal battle

Berrien County

Michigan Works! announces community wide survey to learn about COVID-19’s impact

Cass County

Cass County prepares to adjust to criminal justice reforms

Berrien County

Michiana Family Center seeks mentors for foster teens

Business

Nobo Michigan opens Edwardsburg location

Cassopolis

Businesses battle over land use in Cassopolis’ Industrial Park

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: Feb. 19-24

Berrien County

Mount Calvary Baptist to host COVID-19 vaccination clinic March 5

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien County reports new COVID-19 death

Berrien County

Berrien County Health Department, Spectrum Health Lakeland give vaccination updates

Cass County

Applications open for Cass County Sheriff’s Community Scholarship

Berrien County

Berrien County commissioners send message to state on regionalizing COVID-19 approach

Cass County

Lewis Cass ISD to host superintendent interviews Monday

Cass County

Michigan Works! to open office in Cass County administration building

Business

Dollar General, marijuana microbusiness, Iron Shoe expansion coming to Niles

Dowagiac

Silver Creek Township Planning Commission tables short-term rental ordinance draft vote

News

New SOS online, self-service options coming soon

Business

Niles restaurant week to showcase 18 restaurants

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 583,964 cases, 15,405 deaths

Cass County

Cass County GOP censures Congressman Fred Upton for vote against Marjorie Taylor Greene

Cass County

Cass County Veterans Affairs provides update to community

Business

Market Van Buren, MEDC announce formal partnership

Cassopolis

Cassopolis woman arrested for Dowagiac car theft