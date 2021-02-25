Mary Jane Dussel, of Cassopolis

Sept. 21, 1923 — Feb. 23, 2021

Mary Jane Dussel, 97, of Cassopolis, died peacefully Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021.

Her life began Sept. 21, 1923, in Cass County, Michigan. She was the third child born to Owen and Mary Westgate. She married Lloyd Edward Dussel Feb. 10, 1942, in Cassopolis. After almost 68 years of marriage, he preceded her in death in January 2010.

Mary Jane was an avid reader. She would read books by the bag full that her daughter would bring her. She enjoyed crocheting and crocheted every child born into the family a blanket. Once every baby in the family had a blanket, she began crocheting blankets for the Women’s Care Center in Niles.

Mary Jane will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by one daughter, Peggy (David) Pompey-Simpson, of Hopkins; one son, David (Nancy) Dussel, of Cassopolis; 13 grandchildren; 28 great grandchildren; eight great great grandchildren; one sister, Shirley Winchester of St. Joseph; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; one daughter, Barbara Rice; one son, William Dussel; two brothers, Paul and Walter Westgate; four sisters-in-law, Mary Westgate, Marion Westgate, Margaret Knepple and Evelyn Gay.

Family and friends will gather Monday, March 1, 2021 from 10 a.m. until noon in Penn Friends Community Church, 19107 Quaker St., Cassopolis, 49031. The family will observe a private service.

Mrs. Dussel will be laid to rest in Prairie Grove Cemetery.

The family prefers contributions in memory of Mary Jane be made to Penn Friends Community Church, 19107 Quaker St., Cassopolis, MI 49031

Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.