February 26, 2021

Candrice Williams, of Benton Harbor

By Submitted

Published 4:08 pm Thursday, February 25, 2021

Sept. 10, 1962 — Feb. 21, 2021

Candrice “Candy” Jowandalyn Williams, 58, Benton Harbor, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, surrounded by family.

Candy was born on Sept. 10, 1962, in Buchanan, to the union of Demetrious and Samella (Jones) Hill. She was baptized at an early age and could quote almost any Bible verse you asked her to. She was raised in Buchanan, but received her diploma in Detroit, MI.

On Sept. 24, 1983, she married Michael Williams, who preceded her in death. Candy was loved by many and was always a joy to be around. She loved to crochet, style hair and spend time with her grandkids. Candy was a two-time breast cancer survivor. Before her battle with breast cancer, she worked for many years with her brother at Dialo’s Cafe and sister at the Benton Spirit Newspaper.

Candy is survived by her mother, Samella Harper-Jones, of BuchananI; step-father, Kenneth Harper, of Benton Harbor; four children, Natalya (Justin) Hill and Daniel Jackson, of Benton Harbor, Dialo Williams, of Buchanan, and Kenneth (Megan) Hill, of Rifle, Colorado; brothers, Samuel (Waleska) Hill, of Niles, and LaShunn (Roshonda) Harper, of Benton HarborI; sisters, Princella (The Dazzle) Tobias, of Benton Harbor, Darlean (Carey) Kimble, of South Bend, and Kenya Harper, of Atlanta, Georgia; grandchildren, Violet, Kenneth Jr., Melanie, Jusiah, Justyce and Jalean; aunt, Bernestine Freeman, of South Bend; and uncle Leathalbert Jones, of Buchanan; special friend Richard Smith, of Benton Harbor; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

Her father, Demetrious Hill, and sister, Sheila, Hill preceded her in death.

Candy will be remembered for her passion and love for people. She was always a joy wherever she went. She will be truly missed, but we know that she is in the arms of the Lord.

Funeral service for Candy will be Monday, March 1, 2021, at Mt. Zion Church of God in Christ, 1102 N. Red Bud Trail, Buchanan, with eulogy by Pastor Quincy Watts. Visitation from 10 a.m. to noon. Service at Noon. Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Strong Women of Faith Breast Cancer Support Group at strongwomenoffaithbreastcancersupportgroup.org. Online condolences may be made at hovensfunerals.com.

