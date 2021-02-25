February 26, 2021

Aspyn VanWinkle, of South Bend

By Submitted

Published 4:00 pm Thursday, February 25, 2021

Aspyn Roselynn Marie VanWinkle, of South Bend, passed away too soon after birth on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at Memorial Hospital in South Bend, Indiana.

Aspyn was born to Landon VanWinkle and Olivia O’Brien.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandmother, Lori VanWinkle.

Aspyn is survived by her parents, Landon VanWinkle of Granger and Olivia O’Brien of South Bend; brother, Adonis Shaffer; his maternal grandmother, Dorothy O’Brien of Niles; maternal grandfather, Daryl O’Brien of South Bend; his paternal grandparents, Julie and Bryan Niswonger of Granger; his maternal grandparents, Roger and Faith Horton of Niles. as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family members.

Funeral Services were held Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at Brown Funeral Home The funeral is available to be viewed on Brown Funeral Home’s website.

Memorial contributions may be made in Aspyn’s memory to her family, Brown Funeral Home or gofundme.com/f/funeral-arrangements-for-baby-aspen.

Condolences, photos, and memories may be left for the family at BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Niles.

Even though Aspyn did not live long, she left behind a family that will dearly miss her.

