Ruth Russell, of Niles

Ruth Russell, 87, of Niles, passed away peacefully at Buchanan Meadows on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021.

Ruth was born on Feb. 20, 1934, to the late John and Leavy “Esther” (Wesner) DeVilbiss in Greene County, Indiana. After graduating from Elmore Township High School, Ruth went on to wed Keith S. Russell. Together Keith and Ruth had two daughters, Rhonda “Paige” and Lori.

Ruth was a pianist and a piano teacher for many years. She later took up violin. Music was her passion and she loved playing for a crowd. When her husband, Keith, retired from Farm Bureau Insurance, they both spent many years traveling all over the United States in their RV.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Esther DeVilbiss; husband, Keith Russell; daughter, Rhonda “Paige” Abraham; and her sister, Mary DeVilbiss.

Ruth is survived by her daughter, Lori (Darrell) Calvert, of Bargersville, Indiana; grandchildren, Michelle (Jessica Frucci) Carwyn, Christi Calvert, Will Calvert, Alexis Peters, Caleb Detweiler, Gabriel Detweiler, and Isaiah Detweiler; and other extended family members and close friends.

Ruth has been cremated and her family will be holding a private memorial service locally followed by burial with her family in Indiana.

