February 24, 2021

Niles Restaurant Week to host photo contest

By Submitted

Published 11:56 am Wednesday, February 24, 2021

NILES – The first-ever Niles Restaurant Week will take place the first week of March, beginning Monday, March 1 and continuing through Sunday, March 7. During this inaugural event, Restaurant Week participants will have the opportunity to partake in a photo contest for the chance to win gift cards to various local restaurants in the 49120 zip code area.

During the course of the week, Restaurant Week patrons are encouraged to submit photos of their dining experience, both dine-in and take-out, by posting their photos to either Facebook or Instagram with the hashtag #EatDrinkNiles.

Participants will have the opportunity to submit a photo for every restaurant they visit. A photo contest winner will be chosen at random every day of Restaurant Week, and will be announced on the Eat Drink Niles social media pages.

For a full list of contest rules, visit EatDrinkNiles.com.

Niles Restaurant Week is possible thanks to the support of the following sponsors:

Kotz Sangster Wysocki P.C., Lake Michigan College, Dr. Richard Beckermeyer, DDS, U.S. Signcrafters, Federated Media, Circle Federal Credit Union, Express Employment Professionals, Southwestern Michigan College, C&S Machine, Michigan Works! Berrien, Cass, Van Buren, Old National Bank and Silverbrook Manufactured Housing Community.

