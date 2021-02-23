YMCA of Greater Michiana to host second annual Day of Giving

NILES — A local organization will once again be promoting a Day of Giving next month.

The YMCA of Greater Michiana will host YMCA Day of Giving on Tuesday, March 2. Day of Giving is a one-day event geared toward promoting an opportunity to give to your local Y in the greater Michiana area including the Benton Harbor-St. Joseph YMCA, Niles-Buchanan YMCA, and O’Brien/YMCA Partnership in South Bend.

The one-day effort shows support for the Y’s annual campaign, which is an initiative that provides financial assistance for programs and memberships to children and families in need, ensuring no one is turned away due to inability to pay.

“Day of Giving is a terrific way to rally behind the important work being done daily at the Y,” said Jill Haboush, chief development officer, YMCA of Greater Michiana. “These donations will help us ensure we meet critical community needs through our core focus areas of youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility.”

Here is the impact a gift to the YMCA could make in the community:

$10 provides an individual a day of physical activity at the Y.

$20 provides a senior 10 visits of indoor walking at the Y.

$25 provides a family of a special-needs teen/young adult (16+) a well-deserved evening out while their loved one enjoys an evening of fun and physical activity at the Y.

$70 provides a child with horseback riding lessons at Camp Eberhart.

$75 provides a child with a week of swim lessons including drown prevention and lifesaving skills in one of our surrounding lakes.

$130 provides a child an opportunity to attend one week of summer day camp.

$180 provides a week of childcare for an Asset Limited Income Constrained Employee making $16 an hour working annually.

$540 will provide one senior with a one-year membership.

$750 provides a cancer survivor 12-weeks of comradery to rebuild strength, improve energy levels and find a new confidence to live every day healthy.

Those who wish to participate may visit their local Y to donate in-person or may donate online at ymcagm.org/donate. To learn more about YMCA Day of Giving, visit ymcagm.org.