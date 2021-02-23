Daily Data: Wednesday, Feb. 24
GIRLS BASKETBALL
NILES 47, STURGIS 18
At Sturgis
NILES 47
Kamryn Patterson 8; Bailey Bickel 0; Zyon Brazo 0; Natalie Lucero 9; Sydney Skarbek 2; Brynn Lake 0; Chloe Tabbert 0; Alexis Rauch 28. TOTALS: 20 5-10 18
STURGIS 18
Rylee Carver 1; Emma Schuller 1; Korin Whitcomb 5; Rylee Wanamaker 5; Juliette Schroeder 6; Leah Yunker 0; Yuridiana Villafuerte 0; Eicher. TOTALS: 4 8-20 18
Niles 8 17 34 47
Sturgis 5 10 12 18
3-point baskets: Niles 2 (Lucero, Rauch), Sturgis 1 (Schroeder). Total fouls: Niles 19, Sturgis 14. Varsity records: Niles 5-0, Sturgis 1-4
CENTREVILLE 65, CASSOPOLIS 28
At Centreville
CASSOPOLIS 28
J. Williams 0, Madison King 3, Alexis Millirans 0, Quianna Murray 4, Zaniya Dodd 11, Jadin Wolfe 4, M. Robinson 0, A. Alford 6, Caitlyn Steensma 0. TOTALS: 12 4-13 28
CENTREVILLE 65
Hailey Miller 6, Torie Frederick 2, Bella Kengas 15, Faith Edwards 19, Morgan Swanwick 7, K. Beachey 3, Paige Walton 5, H. Hartong 9. TOTALS: 26 12-21 65
Cassopolis 9 19 23 28
Centreville 13 33 57 65
3-point baskets: Cassopolis 0, Centreville 1 (Miller). Total fouls (fouled out): Cassopolis 16 (none), Centerville 8 (none). Varsity records: Cassopolis 0-3, 0-3 Southwest 10; Centreville 1-1, 1-1 Southwest 10
MARCELLUS 41, DECATUR 30
At Decatur
MARCELLUS 41
Brooklyn Vantilburg 1, Hannah Wildes 0, Alli Daugherty 18, Emma Holmes 6, Claire Flory 6, Jenna Wells 2, Rachel Mihills 8. TOTALS; 16 6-10 41
DECATUR 30
Breanna Franks 2, Lauren Ogrin 3, Morgan Hall 7, Leah Baushke 8, Maddisyn Stull 0, Gwen Grosvenor 10, Kendra Nuckels 0. TOTALS: 10 7-15 30
Marcellus 4 26 34 41
Decatur 5 13 16 30
3-point baskets: Marcellus 3 (Daugherty 2, Holmes), Decatur 3 (Ogrin, Baushke 2). Total fouls (fouled out): Marcellus 13 (none), Decatur 10 (none). Varsity records: Marcellus 5-1, 3-0 Southwest 10; Decatur 0-4, 0-3 Southwest 10
BOYS BASKETBALL
STURGIS 48, NILES 36
At Niles
STURGIS 48
Bradyn Webb 8, Tyler O’Brien 0, Micah Lemmings 2, Hayden Goodman 0, Thomas Kurowski 20, Jacob Thompson 12 Jaegon Stevens 4. TOTALS: 18 7-7 48
NILES 36
Adrian Thomas 5 4-4 14, Jordan Jones 4 2-2 10, Zach Stokes 2 1-2 5, Mike Gilcrese 2 0-0 4, George Pullen 1 0-0 3. TOTALS: 14 7-8 36
Sturgis 5 23 30 48
Niles 4 16 27 36
3-point baskets: Sturgis 5 (Webb 2, Kurowski 3), Niles 1 (Pullen). Total fouls (fouled out): Sturgis 9 (none), Niles 9 (none). Varsity records: Sturgis 3-2, Niles 0-5
CASSOPOLIS 51, CENTREVILLE 48
At Cassopolis
CENTREVILLE 48
Sam Todd 14, Tristan McElroy 1, Gunner Bunning 4, Mason Lemings 6, Matt Lorence 4, Tyler Swanwick 11, Kody Beachery 8. TOTALS: 17 13-22 48
CASSOPOLIS 51
Kasmir Buck 2, Ahsan Hart 4, Daeton Gillam 2, Mason Polomcak 5, Daishean Jamison 24, Logan Pflug 1, R.J. Drews 3, Daveon Goins 10. TOTALS: 17 15-28 51
Centreville 11 23 40 48
Cassopolis 15 26 41 51
3-point baskets: Cassopolis 2 (Polomcak 1, Drews 1), Centreville 1 (Todd 1). Total fouls (fouled out): Centreville 23 (Todd), Cassopolis 20. Varsity records: Centreville 2-1, 1-1 Southwest 10; Cassopolis 3-1, 3-0 Southwest 10
BOWLING
Girls Results
ALLEGAN 22, BRANDYWINE 8
At Joey Armadillo’s
Baker Match 1
Brandywine 136, Allegan 125
Baker Match 2
Allegan 175, Brandywine 130
Regular Matches
Allegan 1,523, Brandywine 1,440
Individual Brandywine Results
Melanie Vazquez 149, 155, 304 series; Shelby Axline 120, Cassie Gosa 111, Natalie Adqms 120, 129, 249 series; Bel Leeper 157, 150, 307 series; Myranda Adams 215, 134, 349 series
Boys results
ALLEGAN 22, BRANDYWINE 8
at Joey Armadillo’s
Baker Match 1
Allegan 205, Brandywine 143
Baker Match 2
Allegan 206, Brandywine 126
Regular Matches
Allegan 1,725, Brandywine 1,517
Brandywine Individual Results
Landon Millan 130, 158, 288 series; Jacob Ellis 133; Luis Sanchez 146; Sean Tweedy 195, 181, 376 series; Garrett Stoneburner 159, 200, 359 series; Brad Huber 130; Braiden Adamczyk 85
MSP Niles troopers arrest man who set own residence on fire
HAGAR TOWNSHIP – A Hagar Township man has been arrested on first degree arson charges after setting his own home... read more