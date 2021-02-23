February 23, 2021

Daily Data: Wednesday, Feb. 24

By Scott Novak

Published 10:52 pm Tuesday, February 23, 2021

GIRLS BASKETBALL

NILES 47, STURGIS 18

At Sturgis

NILES 47

Kamryn Patterson 8; Bailey Bickel 0; Zyon Brazo 0; Natalie Lucero 9; Sydney Skarbek 2; Brynn Lake 0; Chloe Tabbert 0; Alexis Rauch 28. TOTALS: 20 5-10 18

STURGIS 18

Rylee Carver 1; Emma Schuller 1; Korin Whitcomb 5; Rylee Wanamaker 5; Juliette Schroeder 6; Leah Yunker 0; Yuridiana Villafuerte 0; Eicher. TOTALS: 4 8-20 18

 

Niles                8          17        34        47

Sturgis             5          10        12        18

3-point baskets: Niles 2 (Lucero, Rauch), Sturgis 1 (Schroeder). Total fouls: Niles 19, Sturgis 14. Varsity records: Niles 5-0, Sturgis 1-4

 

CENTREVILLE 65, CASSOPOLIS 28

At Centreville

CASSOPOLIS 28

J. Williams 0, Madison King 3, Alexis Millirans 0, Quianna Murray 4, Zaniya Dodd 11, Jadin Wolfe 4, M. Robinson 0, A. Alford 6, Caitlyn Steensma 0. TOTALS: 12 4-13 28

CENTREVILLE 65

Hailey Miller 6, Torie Frederick 2, Bella Kengas 15, Faith Edwards 19, Morgan Swanwick 7, K. Beachey 3, Paige Walton 5, H. Hartong 9. TOTALS: 26 12-21 65

 

Cassopolis       9          19        23        28

Centreville       13        33        57        65

3-point baskets: Cassopolis 0, Centreville 1 (Miller). Total fouls (fouled out): Cassopolis 16 (none), Centerville 8 (none). Varsity records: Cassopolis 0-3, 0-3 Southwest 10; Centreville 1-1, 1-1 Southwest 10

 

MARCELLUS 41, DECATUR 30

At Decatur

MARCELLUS 41

Brooklyn Vantilburg 1, Hannah Wildes 0, Alli Daugherty 18, Emma Holmes 6, Claire Flory 6, Jenna Wells 2, Rachel Mihills 8. TOTALS; 16 6-10 41

DECATUR 30

Breanna Franks 2, Lauren Ogrin 3, Morgan Hall 7, Leah Baushke 8, Maddisyn Stull 0, Gwen Grosvenor 10, Kendra Nuckels 0. TOTALS: 10 7-15 30

 

Marcellus        4          26        34        41

Decatur           5          13        16        30

3-point baskets: Marcellus 3 (Daugherty 2, Holmes), Decatur 3 (Ogrin, Baushke 2). Total fouls (fouled out): Marcellus 13 (none), Decatur 10 (none). Varsity records: Marcellus 5-1, 3-0 Southwest 10; Decatur 0-4, 0-3 Southwest 10

 

BOYS BASKETBALL

STURGIS 48, NILES 36

At Niles

STURGIS 48

Bradyn Webb 8, Tyler O’Brien 0, Micah Lemmings 2, Hayden Goodman 0, Thomas Kurowski 20, Jacob Thompson 12 Jaegon Stevens 4. TOTALS: 18 7-7 48

NILES 36

Adrian Thomas 5 4-4 14, Jordan Jones 4 2-2 10, Zach Stokes 2 1-2 5, Mike Gilcrese 2 0-0 4, George Pullen 1 0-0 3. TOTALS: 14 7-8 36

 

Sturgis             5          23        30        48

Niles                4          16        27        36        

3-point baskets: Sturgis 5 (Webb 2, Kurowski 3), Niles 1 (Pullen). Total fouls (fouled out): Sturgis 9 (none), Niles 9 (none). Varsity records: Sturgis 3-2, Niles 0-5

 

CASSOPOLIS 51, CENTREVILLE 48

At Cassopolis

CENTREVILLE 48

Sam Todd 14, Tristan McElroy 1, Gunner Bunning 4, Mason Lemings 6, Matt Lorence 4, Tyler Swanwick 11, Kody Beachery 8. TOTALS: 17 13-22 48

CASSOPOLIS 51

Kasmir Buck 2, Ahsan Hart 4, Daeton Gillam 2, Mason Polomcak 5, Daishean Jamison 24, Logan Pflug 1, R.J. Drews 3, Daveon Goins 10. TOTALS: 17 15-28 51

 

Centreville       11        23        40        48

Cassopolis       15        26        41        51

3-point baskets: Cassopolis 2 (Polomcak 1, Drews 1), Centreville 1 (Todd 1). Total fouls (fouled out): Centreville 23 (Todd), Cassopolis 20. Varsity records: Centreville 2-1, 1-1 Southwest 10; Cassopolis 3-1, 3-0 Southwest 10

 

BOWLING

Girls Results

ALLEGAN 22, BRANDYWINE 8

At Joey Armadillo’s

Baker Match 1

Brandywine 136, Allegan 125

Baker Match 2

Allegan 175, Brandywine 130

 

Regular Matches

Allegan 1,523, Brandywine 1,440

 

Individual Brandywine Results

Melanie Vazquez 149, 155, 304 series; Shelby Axline 120, Cassie Gosa 111, Natalie Adqms 120, 129, 249 series; Bel Leeper 157, 150, 307 series; Myranda Adams 215, 134, 349 series

 

Boys results

ALLEGAN 22, BRANDYWINE 8

at Joey Armadillo’s

Baker Match 1

Allegan 205, Brandywine 143

Baker Match 2

Allegan 206, Brandywine 126

 

Regular Matches

Allegan 1,725, Brandywine 1,517

 

Brandywine Individual Results

Landon Millan 130, 158, 288 series; Jacob Ellis 133; Luis Sanchez 146; Sean Tweedy 195, 181, 376 series; Garrett Stoneburner 159, 200, 359 series; Brad Huber 130; Braiden Adamczyk 85

