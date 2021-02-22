COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 581,403 cases, 15,362 deaths
SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — As of Monday, Berrien County reported 10,541 COVID-19 cases and 218 deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
Cass County reported 3,554 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 59 deaths.
Van Buren County reported 4,678 cases and 84 deaths.
Berrien County has reported 9,446 30-day recoveries, according to the Berrien County Health Department.
In total, Michigan has seen 581,403 COVID-19 cases and 15,362 related deaths.
You Might Like
Daily Data: Monday, Feb. 22
WRESTLING COLDWATER 36, NILES 35 (Niles minus 1 unsportsmanlike conduct) At Battle Creek 103: Double forfeit 112: Hashed Abdullah (CO)... read more