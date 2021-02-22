2021 Berrien County 4-H Leaders Council officers elected

BERRIEN COUNTY — Tracie Baker, of St. Joseph, was elected president of the Berrien County 4-H Leaders Association on Jan. 25. The election was hosted virtually via Zoom.

Other officers include:

President – Tracie Baker of, St. Joseph

Vice-President – Elaine McKee, of Niles

Secretary – Angela Widdis, of Baroda

Treasurer – Chelsey Sobralski, of Benton Harbor

4-H Foundation Representative – Elaine McKee, of Niles

The elected officers of the executive board for the Berrien County 4-H Leaders Association, also known as the Berrien County 4-H Leaders Council will assist with counseling the 4-H Program Coordinator for 4-H Youth Development and the Berrien County MSU Extension staff. Additionally, Berrien County 4-H Leaders Council Directors serving the executive board include Roxy Cochran, Roberta Lawson, Ben McKee (teen director), Daniel McKee (teen director), Darlene Mattson, Deanna Sobralski, Angela Widdis and Laila Roman (teen director).

For more information about Berrien County 4-H, contact Kelly Stelter, 4-HpProgram coordinator at (269) 927-5674 ext. 4015 or via email at grandtke@msu.edu.