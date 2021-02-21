February 21, 2021

Elkhart man killed in snowmobile crash near Dowagiac

By Staff Report

Published 8:05 am Sunday, February 21, 2021

SILVER CREEK TOWNSHIP — An Elkhart man was killed in a snowmobile accident near Dowagiac Saturday evening, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Department.

The department was dispatched to the snowmobile trail near Indian Lake Road and Topash Street around 10:16 p.m. Saturday for a crash involving three snowmobiles.

Robert Schroeder, 21, of Coloma, and Andrew Mayer, 38, of Covert, were traveling west on the trail, and Keith Webster, 45, of Elkhart, was traveling east. Both groups were approaching a hill when they collided.

Webster was transported via MedFlight to Beacon Memorial Hospital in South Bend, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Mayer was transported to Spectrum Health Lakeland in St. Joseph.

Speed is believed to have been a factor in the crash.

Sheriff’s department officials said they have not determined whether drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash. All parties were wearing helmets.

Assisting agencies include Medflight, Pridecare Ambulance, Sister Lakes Fire Department, Indian Lake Fire Department, Dowagiac Police Department and Tribal Police Department.

