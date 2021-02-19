February 19, 2021

Ontwa Township/Edwardsburg Police Log: Feb. 8-11

By Submitted

Published 1:25 pm Friday, February 19, 2021

Feb. 8

12:34 a.m. — Redfield/M-2, motorist assist

12:45 a.m. — May/M-2, suspicious vehicle

12:50 a.m. — May, property check

1 a.m. — U.S. 12, property check

1:01 a.m. — Camden TV and Appliance, property check

1:11 a.m. — VFW Edwardsburg, property check

6:19 a.m. — Adamsville, carbon monoxide inhalation

7:10 a.m. — May/Garver Lake, property damage accident

9:07 a.m. — Edwardsburg Estates, civil complaint

7:01 p.m. — Elkhart, property damage accident

8:39 p.m. — Adamsville/Redfield, motorist assist

9:17 p.m. — Adamsville/May, traffic stop

 

Feb. 9

3:32 a.m. — Colonial Acres, property check

3:32 a.m. — Fat Cam’s, property check

3:32 a.m. — Lakeview/May, property check

3:33 a.m. — Deer Run, property check

3:30 a.m. — Edwardsburg High School, property check

3:57 a.m. — U.S. 12/Section, abandoned vehicle

11:32 a.m. — U.S. 12/Cass, public peace

2:28 p.m. — U.S. 12/East Shore, hit-and-run

2:46 p.m. — Colonial Acres, fight

3:09 p.m. — Colonial Acres, general complaint

3:55 p.m. — U.S. 12/Section, slide off

4:05 p.m. — Pine Lake/Conrad, personal injury accident

4:23 p.m. — Dailey/Yankee, motorist assist

6:16 p.m. — Carberry, weapon offense

7:24 p.m. — Conrad/May, traffic stop

7:29 p.m. — M-62/Elkhart, domestic

8:16 p.m. — U.S. 12/Brady, traffic stop

8:38 p.m. — Redfield/Sunrise, warrant check

 

Feb. 10

3:36 a.m. — U.S. 12/Cass, traffic stop

3:48 a.m. — May/Martin, animal complaint

4:11 a.m. — Dollar General, business alarm

4:23 a.m. — Edwardsburg Bus Garage, property check

4:23 a.m. — G.W. Jones, property check

4:24 a.m. — Hope United Methodist Church, property check

4:24 a.m. — McDonald’s, property check

4:26 a.m. — M-62, property check

4;27 a.m. — East Shore, property check

4:35 a.m. — U.S. 12/Section, abandoned vehicle

6:47 a.m. — Marathon, traffic stop

7:49 a.m. — Max/Brizandine, traffic stop

12:11 p.m. — Edwardsburg Police Department, fraudulent activity

3:01 p.m. — Edwardsburg Estates, death

6:29 p.m. — Eagle Lake Estates, animal bite, attack

8:40 p.m. — CM Mobile Home Park, breaking and entering

11:33 p.m. — Elkhart/Redfield, be on the lookout

11:35 p.m. — Stateline/Five Points, domestic

 

Feb. 11

12:04 a.m. — U.S. 12/Anderson, driving complaint

1:10 a.m. — Tru Barbers, property check

1:11 a.m. — Jayson’s property check

1:15 a.m. — M-62/Hess, car deer accident

4:11 a.m. — Marathon, property check

8:41 a.m. — Edwardsburg High School, truancy

 

