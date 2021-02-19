Ontwa Township/Edwardsburg Police Log: Feb. 8-11
Feb. 8
12:34 a.m. — Redfield/M-2, motorist assist
12:45 a.m. — May/M-2, suspicious vehicle
12:50 a.m. — May, property check
1 a.m. — U.S. 12, property check
1:01 a.m. — Camden TV and Appliance, property check
1:11 a.m. — VFW Edwardsburg, property check
6:19 a.m. — Adamsville, carbon monoxide inhalation
7:10 a.m. — May/Garver Lake, property damage accident
9:07 a.m. — Edwardsburg Estates, civil complaint
7:01 p.m. — Elkhart, property damage accident
8:39 p.m. — Adamsville/Redfield, motorist assist
9:17 p.m. — Adamsville/May, traffic stop
Feb. 9
3:32 a.m. — Colonial Acres, property check
3:32 a.m. — Fat Cam’s, property check
3:32 a.m. — Lakeview/May, property check
3:33 a.m. — Deer Run, property check
3:30 a.m. — Edwardsburg High School, property check
3:57 a.m. — U.S. 12/Section, abandoned vehicle
11:32 a.m. — U.S. 12/Cass, public peace
2:28 p.m. — U.S. 12/East Shore, hit-and-run
2:46 p.m. — Colonial Acres, fight
3:09 p.m. — Colonial Acres, general complaint
3:55 p.m. — U.S. 12/Section, slide off
4:05 p.m. — Pine Lake/Conrad, personal injury accident
4:23 p.m. — Dailey/Yankee, motorist assist
6:16 p.m. — Carberry, weapon offense
7:24 p.m. — Conrad/May, traffic stop
7:29 p.m. — M-62/Elkhart, domestic
8:16 p.m. — U.S. 12/Brady, traffic stop
8:38 p.m. — Redfield/Sunrise, warrant check
Feb. 10
3:36 a.m. — U.S. 12/Cass, traffic stop
3:48 a.m. — May/Martin, animal complaint
4:11 a.m. — Dollar General, business alarm
4:23 a.m. — Edwardsburg Bus Garage, property check
4:23 a.m. — G.W. Jones, property check
4:24 a.m. — Hope United Methodist Church, property check
4:24 a.m. — McDonald’s, property check
4:26 a.m. — M-62, property check
4;27 a.m. — East Shore, property check
4:35 a.m. — U.S. 12/Section, abandoned vehicle
6:47 a.m. — Marathon, traffic stop
7:49 a.m. — Max/Brizandine, traffic stop
12:11 p.m. — Edwardsburg Police Department, fraudulent activity
3:01 p.m. — Edwardsburg Estates, death
6:29 p.m. — Eagle Lake Estates, animal bite, attack
8:40 p.m. — CM Mobile Home Park, breaking and entering
11:33 p.m. — Elkhart/Redfield, be on the lookout
11:35 p.m. — Stateline/Five Points, domestic
Feb. 11
12:04 a.m. — U.S. 12/Anderson, driving complaint
1:10 a.m. — Tru Barbers, property check
1:11 a.m. — Jayson’s property check
1:15 a.m. — M-62/Hess, car deer accident
4:11 a.m. — Marathon, property check
8:41 a.m. — Edwardsburg High School, truancy
