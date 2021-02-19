UPDATED: Daily Data: Saturday, Feb. 20
GIRLS BASKETBALL
BRANDYWINE 43, DOWAGIAC 23
At Niles
DOWAGIAC 23
Erin Beck 3, Calley Ruff 4, Jaleana Payne 3, Kimi Beattie 0, Allie Connor 4, Marth Schaller 2, Alanah Smith 2, Sarah Allen 2, Sierra Carpenter 5. TOTALS: 7 8-11 23
BRANDYWINE 43
Ellie Knapp 18, Alysa Adamczyk 3, Malikiyyah Abdullah 6, Abby Bergenham 0, Julia Babcock 2, Olivia Laurita 0, Kallie Solloway 0, Kadence Brumitt 4 Tressa Hullinger 0, Cortney Bates 6, Haley Scott 4. TOTALS: 15 4-5 43
Dowagiac 9 10 15 23
Brandywine 17 25 30 43
3-point baskets: Dowagiac 1 (Payne), Brandywine 9 (Knapp 4, Adamczyk, Abdullah 2, Bates 2). Total fouls (fouled out): Dowagiac 11 (none), Brandywine 13 (none). Varsity records: Dowgiac 0-5, Brandywine 3-2
MARCELLUS 47, CASSOPOLIS 29
At Cassopolis
MARCELLUS 47
Brooklyn Vantilburg 4, Gabby High 2, Allison Daugherty 6, Emma Holmes 13, Clare Florey 2, Jenna Wells 4, Rachel Mihills 16. TOTALS: 20 4-6 47
CASSOPOLIS 29
Madison King 3, Alexis Millirans 3, Quianna Murray 4, Zaniya Dodd 5, Jadin Wolfe 0, Kaylea Cradolph 4, Atyanna Alford 4, Caitlyn Steensma 6. TOTALS; 12 1-3 29
Marcellus 13 25 37 47
Cassopolis 9 14 22 29
3-point baskets: Marcellus 3 (Holmes 2, Daugherty 1), Cassopolis 4 (Steensma 2, King 1, Millirans 1). Total fouls: Marcellus 7, Cassopolis 10. Varsity records: Marcellus 4-0 2-0 Southwest 10; Cassopolis 0-2, 0-2 Southwest 10
BOYS BASKETBALL
CASSOPOLIS 63, MARCELLUS 57
At Cassopolis
MARCELLUS 57
Drake Surach 7, Gavin Etter 27, Andrew Brewer 7, Seth Lansdale 0, Jaxon VantilbUrg 2, Brady Ferguson 17. TOTALS: 25 6-9 57
CASSOPOLIS 63
Kasmir Buck 5, Jerry Johnson 11, Ahsan Hart 2, Daeton Gillam 11, Mason Polomcak 0, Daishean Jamison 9, Reggie Hart 2, Alex Dahlgren 0, R.J. Drews 9, Daveon Goins 14. TOTALS: 27 5-10 63
Marcellus 14 29 41 57
Cassopolis 11 30 47 63
3-point baskets: Marcellus 7 (Surach 2, Fetter 4, Brewer), Cassopolis 4 (Buck, Gillam, Drews 2). Total fouls (fouled out): Marcellus 13 (Lansdale), Cassopolis 14 (none). Varsity records: Marcellus 0-3, 0-1 Southwest 10; Cassopolis 2-0, 2-0 Southwest 10
BRANDYWINE 61, BUCHANAN 51
At Niles
BUCHANAN (51)
Logan Carson 17, Macoy West 14, Gavin Fazi 11, John Garrtland 7, Jack Branch 2, Johnny Rager 0. TOTALS: 21 8-22 51
BRANDYWINE 61
Kendall Chrismon 15, Caleb Byrd 10, Jeremiah Palmer 8, Gabe Gouuin 8, Michael Palmer 5, Jamier Palmer 4, Bryce Taberski 1. TOTALS: 23 13-22 61
Buchanan 12 20 40 51
Brandywine 20 32 50 61
3-point baskets: Brandywine 2 (Chrismon, Jamier Palmer), Buchanan 1 (Gartland). Total fouls (fouled out): Brandywine 20 (none), Buchanan 16 (West). Varsity records: Buchanan 2-2, 1-1 BCS; Brandywine 3-1, 1-1 BCS
BERRIEN SPRINGS 48, NILES 45
At Berrien Springs
NILES 45
Jordan Jones 4, George Pullen 9, Zach Stokes 3, Dimetrius Butler 12, Adrian Thomas 8, Austin Bradley 7, Michael Gilcrese 2. TOTALS; 16 11-21 45
BERRIEN SPRINGS 48
James York 12, Josiah Pittman 2, Lucas Rindfield 2, Bryon Tate 4, K. Hailey 0, Aiden Rindfield 6, Marshall McFarland 7, Kole Blasko 10, Ashton Sheline 3, Zeb Bodtke 2. TOTALS: 18 4-14 48
Niles 4 14 33 45
Berrien 7 24 32 48
3-point baskets: Niles 2 (Bradley), Berrien Springs 4 (York, A. Rindfield 2, Blasko). Total fouls (fouled out): Niles 16 (none), Berrien Springs 21 (none). Varsity records: Niles 0-3, 0-2 BCS Red; Berrien Springs 3-2, 2-0 BCS Red
