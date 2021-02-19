February 20, 2021

UPDATED: Daily Data: Saturday, Feb. 20

By Staff Report

Published 10:21 pm Friday, February 19, 2021

GIRLS BASKETBALL

BRANDYWINE 43, DOWAGIAC 23

At Niles

DOWAGIAC 23

Erin Beck 3, Calley Ruff 4, Jaleana Payne 3, Kimi Beattie 0, Allie Connor 4, Marth Schaller 2, Alanah Smith 2, Sarah Allen 2, Sierra Carpenter 5. TOTALS: 7 8-11 23

BRANDYWINE 43

Ellie Knapp 18, Alysa Adamczyk 3, Malikiyyah Abdullah 6, Abby Bergenham 0, Julia Babcock 2, Olivia Laurita 0, Kallie Solloway 0, Kadence Brumitt 4 Tressa Hullinger 0, Cortney Bates 6, Haley Scott 4. TOTALS: 15 4-5 43

 

Dowagiac           9          10        15        23

Brandywine     17        25        30        43

3-point baskets: Dowagiac 1 (Payne), Brandywine 9 (Knapp 4, Adamczyk, Abdullah 2, Bates 2). Total fouls (fouled out): Dowagiac 11 (none), Brandywine 13 (none). Varsity records: Dowgiac 0-5, Brandywine 3-2

 

MARCELLUS 47, CASSOPOLIS 29

At Cassopolis

MARCELLUS 47

Brooklyn Vantilburg 4, Gabby High 2, Allison Daugherty 6, Emma Holmes 13, Clare Florey 2, Jenna Wells 4, Rachel Mihills 16. TOTALS: 20 4-6 47

CASSOPOLIS 29

Madison King 3, Alexis Millirans 3, Quianna Murray 4, Zaniya Dodd 5, Jadin Wolfe 0, Kaylea Cradolph 4, Atyanna Alford 4, Caitlyn Steensma 6. TOTALS; 12 1-3 29

 

Marcellus        13        25        37        47

Cassopolis       9          14        22        29

3-point baskets: Marcellus 3 (Holmes 2, Daugherty 1), Cassopolis 4 (Steensma 2, King 1, Millirans 1). Total fouls: Marcellus 7, Cassopolis 10. Varsity records: Marcellus 4-0 2-0 Southwest 10; Cassopolis 0-2, 0-2 Southwest 10

 

BOYS BASKETBALL

CASSOPOLIS 63, MARCELLUS 57

At Cassopolis

MARCELLUS 57

Drake Surach 7, Gavin Etter 27, Andrew Brewer 7, Seth Lansdale 0, Jaxon VantilbUrg 2, Brady Ferguson 17. TOTALS: 25 6-9 57

CASSOPOLIS 63

Kasmir Buck 5, Jerry Johnson 11, Ahsan Hart 2, Daeton Gillam 11, Mason Polomcak 0, Daishean Jamison 9, Reggie Hart 2, Alex Dahlgren 0, R.J. Drews 9, Daveon Goins 14. TOTALS: 27 5-10 63

 

Marcellus        14        29        41        57

Cassopolis       11        30        47        63

3-point baskets: Marcellus 7 (Surach 2, Fetter 4, Brewer), Cassopolis 4 (Buck, Gillam, Drews 2). Total fouls (fouled out): Marcellus 13 (Lansdale), Cassopolis 14 (none). Varsity records: Marcellus 0-3, 0-1 Southwest 10; Cassopolis 2-0, 2-0 Southwest 10

 

BRANDYWINE 61, BUCHANAN 51

At Niles

BUCHANAN (51)

Logan Carson 17, Macoy West 14, Gavin Fazi 11, John Garrtland 7, Jack Branch 2, Johnny Rager 0. TOTALS: 21 8-22 51

BRANDYWINE 61

Kendall Chrismon 15, Caleb Byrd 10, Jeremiah Palmer 8, Gabe Gouuin 8, Michael Palmer 5, Jamier Palmer 4, Bryce Taberski 1. TOTALS: 23 13-22 61

 

Buchanan        12        20        40        51

Brandywine     20        32        50        61

3-point baskets: Brandywine 2 (Chrismon, Jamier Palmer), Buchanan 1 (Gartland). Total fouls (fouled out): Brandywine 20 (none), Buchanan 16 (West). Varsity records: Buchanan 2-2, 1-1 BCS; Brandywine 3-1, 1-1 BCS

 

BERRIEN SPRINGS 48, NILES 45

At Berrien Springs

NILES 45

Jordan Jones 4, George Pullen 9, Zach Stokes 3, Dimetrius Butler 12, Adrian Thomas 8, Austin Bradley 7, Michael Gilcrese 2. TOTALS; 16 11-21 45

BERRIEN SPRINGS 48

James York 12, Josiah Pittman 2, Lucas Rindfield 2, Bryon Tate 4, K. Hailey 0, Aiden Rindfield 6, Marshall McFarland 7, Kole Blasko 10, Ashton Sheline 3, Zeb Bodtke 2. TOTALS: 18 4-14 48

 

Niles                 4           14        33        45

Berrien            7          24        32        48

3-point baskets: Niles 2 (Bradley), Berrien Springs 4 (York, A. Rindfield 2, Blasko). Total fouls (fouled out): Niles 16 (none), Berrien Springs 21 (none). Varsity records: Niles 0-3, 0-2 BCS Red; Berrien Springs 3-2, 2-0 BCS Red

