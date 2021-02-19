February 19, 2021

Cass County Cancer Service seeks volunteers

By Sarah Culton

Published 11:26 am Friday, February 19, 2021

CASS COUNTY — A local nonprofit organization is seeking volunteers to continue providing essential services to Cass County residents for years to come.

Cass County Cancer Service is currently seeking volunteers to help it deliver services to Cass County. The nonprofit aids cancer patients in gas cards for patients, helping with paying utility bills to prevent the service from ending or even just emotional support. The service also provides hospital equipment including beds, wheelchairs, walkers and more. The only qualification for cancer patients to receive assistance from the service is they must live in Cass County.

“All of our volunteers we have had for a long time,” said CCCS President Maxine Ownby, 75. “We need some younger people to step in and help out.”

“It would be really nice to get some people in [to the organization],” added Kenneth Ownby, 76, Maxine’s husband and fellow volunteer at CCCS. “It would really help us out.”

Currently, the organization is assisting more than 100 patients in the Cass County area.

According to the Ownbys, volunteers can work out of their own homes to answer calls for the nonprofit organization and help connect cancer patients with the services they need.

“People think volunteer is hard, but it’s not,” Kenneth said. “It’s easy. It’s not a hard job. It’s really not. You just have to care.”

The Ownbys became involved with CCCS following Maxine’s cancer recovery. In the many years they have worked with the organization, they have grown to be passionate about the work CCCS does and hope new volunteers will have the same drive to help others.

“We just need some people involved who care,” Maxine said. “It’s really not a lot of work. It’s a meeting once a month.”

While Maxine and Kenneth have no current plans to step down from the organization, they believe bringing in more volunteers will allow them to feel the organization is well taken care of when they do eventually decide to take a step back. They also believe more volunteers will be able to help more Cass County residents living with cancer.

“We are willing to do this as long as we have to, and especially if we have new people coming in, we want to train them and make sure everything is done the right way,” Maxine said.

“We want to eventually be able to pass this service on to them,” Kenneth added. “The community always helps us so we can help them. Now, we need more people to help us so that we can help [the community].”

For more information or to volunteer with CCCS, call (269) 699-5551.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Cass County

Cass County Cancer Service seeks volunteers

Cassopolis

Veteran donates American flags to Cassopolis Middle School

Cass County

Cass County commissioners receive COVID-19 vaccine update

Business

City of Dowagiac’s new video tour aims to promote community, attract business

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 578,091 cases, 15,273 deaths

Berrien County

Berrien commissioners consider drafting resolution opposing restaurant restrictions

Berrien County

Capacity limits quietly extended for restaurants across Michigan

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: Feb. 8-17

Cass County

Cass County 4-H offering program exploring careers in agriculture

Edwardsburg

Local churches adjust Ash Wednesday services to comply with COVID-19 precautions

Education

Eastside Connections students assembling Black History Month virtual museum

Dowagiac

Historic Lee Mansion estate listed for sale

Business

Niles tattoo shop cited for noncompliance

Cass County

Suspect arraigned on meth charges in Milton Township

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 577,203 cases, 15,188 deaths

Local Government

Niles Township takes steps to hire new fire chief

Dowagiac

DUS decision to have distance learning Tuesday ‘based on maximizing instructional time,’ superintendent says

Berrien County

Spectrum Health Lakeland welcomes new primary care physicians

Berrien County

Lake Michigan College seeks alumni award nominations

Cassopolis

Cassopolis man arrested for drug possession

Berrien County

Michigan Works! Berrien, Cass, Van Buren announces hiring solution for southwest Michigan employers

Cass County

Milton Township man arrested on drug charges

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien, Cass counties reports new COVID-19 deaths

Berrien County

Snow day delays vaccine appointments