PHOTO GALLERY: Bobcats 2-1 at Berrien Springs Quad
BERRIEN SPRINGS — The Brandywine wrestling team went 2-1 against South Haven, River Valley and host Berrien Springs in a BCS quad Wednesday night.
The Bobcats were defeated by South Haven, but rallied to beat the Shamrocks and River Valley.
In the match against the Rams, Brandywine senior Hunter Heath became the fifth Brandywine wrestler to reach 150 career victories.
