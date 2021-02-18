February 18, 2021

Daily Data: Friday, Feb. 19

By Staff Report

Published 10:41 pm Thursday, February 18, 2021

GIRLS BASKETBALL

BUCHANAN 42, BRANDYWINE 37

At Buchanan

BRANDYWINE 37

Ellie Knapp 11, Alysa Adamczyk 2, Malikiyyah Abdullah 5, Oliva Laurita 0, Kadence Brumitt 15, Tressa Hullinger 2, Cortney Bates 0, Haley Scott 2. TOTALS: 14 5-6 37

BUCHANAN 42

Hailey Jonatzke 5, Jillian McKeen 3, Claire Lietz 5, LaBria Austin 12, Claire Shelton 3, Hannah Herman 2, Jenna French 0, Alea Fisher 8, Alexa Burns 0, Hannah Tompkins 2, Faith Carson 2. TOTALS: 17 2-6 42

 

Brandywine     2          11        26        37

Buchanan        12        23        27        42

3-point baskets: Brandywine 6 (Abdullah, Brumitt 5), Buchanan 6 (Jonatzke, Lietz, LaBria 2, Shelton, Fisher). Total fouls (fouled out): Brandywine 9 (Brumitt), Buchanan 10 (none). Varsity records: Brandywine 2-2, 1-2 BCS Red; Buchanan 3-0, 3-0 BCS Red

 

COLUMBIA CENTRAL 52, EDWARDSBURG 38

At Edwardsburg

COLUMBIA CENTRAL 52

Elizabeth Curey 5, Kenadee Tompkins 1, Grace Miller 4, Talya Fletcher 5, Tadassa Brown 10, Zoie Bamm 27, Anna McCollum 0, Valerie Lausch 0, Brianna Boone 0. TOTALS: 21 7-10 52

EDWARDSBURG 38

Ella Castelucci 6, Paige Albright 0, Macey Laubach 15, Katie Schaible 8, Averie Markel 5, Haley Masten 0, Abby Bossler 0, Caitlin Tighe 4, Chloe Baker 0, Lindsey Dalenberg 0. TOTALS: 14 6-7 38

 

Columbia Central        14        27        40        52

Edwardsburg               6          13        25        38

3-point baskets: Columbia Central 3 (Curey, Miller, Fletcher), Edwardsburg 4 (Laubach, Schaible 2, Markel). Total fouls (fouled out): Columbia Central 8 (none), Edwardsburg 14 (none). Varsity records; Columbia Central 3-1, Edwardsburg 2-1

 

NILES 60, BERRIEN SPRINGS 20

At Berrien Springs

NILES 60

Kamryn Patterson 16; Bailey Bickel 1; Zyon Brazo 3; Ayshia Smith 9; Natalie Lucero 3; Sydney Skarbek 9; Brynn Lake 1; Chloe Tabbert 2; Alexis Rauch 10; Amirah Lee 6. TOTALS: 27 4-10 60

BERRIEN SPRINGS 20

Suzy Markle 0; Destiny Davis 0; Jasyl Withers 0; Allison Wiegano 0; Emma Tyson 0; Kirsten Krause 7; Kaari Hurley 0; Alayna Wells 0; Grace Constable 7; Aubrie Demler 0; Taneya Shivers 6. TOTALS: 8 3-5 20

 

Niles                            23        33        49        60

Berrien Springs        0          7          9          20

3-point baskets; Niles 2 (Skarbek, Brazo), Berrien Springs 1 (Shivers). Total fouls (fouled out): Niles 8 (none), Berrien Springs 7 (none). Varsity records: Niles 3-0, 2-0 BCS Red; Berrien Springs 0-4, 0-4 BCS Red

