COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 578,091 cases, 15,273 deaths

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — As of Thursday, Berrien County reported 10,481 COVID-19 cases and 216 deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Cass County reported 3,525 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 59 deaths.

Van Buren County reported 4,636 cases and 84 deaths.

Berrien County has reported 9,446 30-day recoveries, according to the Berrien County Health Department.

In total, Michigan has seen 578,091 COVID-19 cases and 15,273 related deaths.