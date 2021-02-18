Cass County 4-H offering program exploring careers in agriculture

CASSOPOLIS — Cass County residents who have ever wondered what kind of careers are available in agriculture in the world today besides the traditional “farmer” will soon have a chance to have their questions answered.

Cass County 4-H, in partnership with Cass County Farm Bureau, will be presenting a virtual series addressing careers in agriculture beginning March 22 for three consecutive evenings at 5 p.m.

“This introduction is just the ‘tip of the iceberg’ of careers available to our area high school-age youth,” said Hailey Harman, Cass County 4-H program coordinator. “There are so many careers in the agricultural sector that our youth, and even some of our adults, probably aren’t aware of. And, as our young people prepare for trade school or college and beyond, they might want to expand and explore some fields of study to include some of these careers, too.”

Highlighting part of this series, professionals will be covering resumes and interview building.

Working with the local Farm Bureau agency, Harman has contacted several speakers that will join in the program presenting a “live” virtual experience for youth and their families.

“This program is so important to me,” Harman said. “Before becoming a 4-H program coordinator, I was lucky enough to do some internships with a veterinarian and also a zoo ± both great experiences that have added so much to my general knowledge and help me do the job I do now. However, I didn’t even know this job existed as I was nearing graduation. This program will aid in bridging the gap of the variety of career options within the agricultural sector that youth may not be aware of.”

4-H youth interested in joining this free, virtual experience can access their 4-H Online profile and click on “events.” The sign-up is done within a few clicks. If non-4-H youth are interested in joining 4-H, officials said this is a great year to try it out, as it is free for 2021. They can go to 4-H Online and register in Cass County. Registration for this program is open through March 15. Questions can be directed to Hailey Harman through email at harmanha@msu.edu.