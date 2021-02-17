Suspect arraigned on meth charges in Milton Township
CASSOPOLIS — A Milton Township man was arraigned on Wednesday in Cass County Circuit Court on drug charges.
Larry Morbach, 50, was charged with possession of methamphetamine following a Feb. 16 drug bust in Milton Township conducted by the Cass County Drug Enforcement Team and the Michigan Department of Corrections.
Meth and meth paraphernalia were found inside the residence where Morbach was located.
Morbach is currently being held on $20,000 bond or surety. He will next appear in court at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 25 for a pre-examination conference.
You Might Like
COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 577,203 cases, 15,188 deaths
SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — As of Wednesday, Berrien County reported 10,470 COVID-19 cases and 216 deaths, according to the Michigan Department... read more