COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 577,203 cases, 15,188 deaths
SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — As of Wednesday, Berrien County reported 10,470 COVID-19 cases and 216 deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
Cass County reported 3,519 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 56 deaths.
Van Buren County reported 4,636 cases and 84 deaths.
Berrien County has reported 9,417 30-day recoveries, according to the Berrien County Health Department.
In total, Michigan has seen 577,203 COVID-19 cases and 15,188 related deaths.
