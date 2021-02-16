Maria Lynne Buzalski, of Vandalia

March 23, 1973 — Feb. 11, 2021

Maria Lynne Buzalski, 47, of Vandalia, died peacefully Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at home in the comfort of her family’s presence after a long battle with health problems.

She was born March 23, 1973, in Elkhart, Indiana, the third of four children born to Thomas and Kathleen Essig, Sr. She married the love of her life, Daniel Mark Buzalski, Aug. 7, 2010, in Eau Claire, Michigan, and he survives.

Maria will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by her husband of 10 years, Daniel Buzalski, of Vandalia; her parents, Tom and Kathy Essig, Sr., of Sun City West, Arizona; two brothers, Tom (Sara) Essig, Jr., of Edwardsburg, Paul (Elizabeth) Essig, of Noblesville, Indiana; one sister, Emily (Tim Scarnato) Essig, of Avondale, Arizona; nephews and nieces, Adam Essig, Sam Essig, Vincent Essig, Abby Essig, Jaxen Essig, Kane Essig; and her Chihuahua, Lola Blue.

The family will observe a private remembrance.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.