COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien, Cass counties reports new COVID-19 deaths
SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — Berrien and Cass counties each reported one new COVID-19 death Tuesday, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
As of Tuesday, Berrien County reported 10,441 COVID-19 cases and 216 deaths, up from 215 deaths reported Monday.
Cass County also reported one new COVID-19 death. On Tuesday, Cass County reported 3,492 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 56 deaths, up from 55 deaths reported Monday.
Van Buren County reported 4,633 cases and 84 deaths.
Berrien County has reported 9,386 30-day recoveries, according to the Berrien County Health Department.
In total, Michigan has seen 576,264 COVID-19 cases and 15,177 related deaths.
