Lakeland Urology expands access to care for patients

ST. JOSEPH – Spectrum Health Lakeland recently welcomed urologist, Lindsey Kerr, MD, and physician assistant, Maria Koularmanis, PA, to the medical staff. Kerr and Koularmanis are seeing patients alongside a team of three physicians and four advanced practitioners at Lakeland Urology with office locations in Niles and St. Joseph.

Kerr earned her medical degree from Duke University and completed a urology residency at Mayo Clinic and a fellowship in incontinence and female urology at Harvard University. She has more than two decades of experience in her specialty. Most recently she served as a physician at York Hospital and was director of the hospital’s Pelvic Care and Continence Center. Dr. Kerr is board certified in female pelvic medicine and reconstructive surgery by the American Board of Urology. She also volunteers annually to teach urology physician residents in West Africa.

“Almost 80 percent of women experience some pelvic health issue in their lifetime,” said Kerr. “My specialty is focused on treating conditions involving the entire pelvis, not just the bladder, which provides an inclusive approach to care for patients at Lakeland Urology.”

Koularmanis earned a master of science in physician assistant studies degree from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science. Prior to joining the practice, she served as a pain management physician assistant at Joint Relief Institute in Oak Brook, Illinois and a cardiovascular and thoracic surgery physician assistant at John H. Stroger Hospital of Cook County in Chicago.

“I joined Lakeland for the warm and welcoming family environment,” said Koularmanis. “I look forward to working with a team of excellent providers at Lakeland Urology. Through our work, I hope to have a positive impact on the local community.”

The care team at Lakeland Urology diagnoses and treats a variety of urologic conditions including incontinence and prolapse, kidney stones, and cancers of the bladder, kidney, prostate, urinary tract, and testes among others. For more information, or to find a physician, visit lakelandurology.com or call (269) 684-5447 in Niles and (269) 983-3455 in St. Joseph.