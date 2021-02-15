February 15, 2021

Dowagiac’s Wyatt Bailey went undefeated at the Brandywine Quad on Saturday. (Leader file photo)

Dowagiac 2-1, Bobcats 1-2 at Brandywine Quad

By Staff Report

Published 2:00 pm Monday, February 15, 2021

NILES — The Dowagiac wrestling team finally got to begin its 2020-21 season on Saturday.

Hunter Heath went undefeated on Saturday at the Brandywine quad. (Leader file photo)

Normally, state wrestling teams would be gearing up for the start of the team and individual state tournaments, but due to delays caused by COVID-19, the season got under way for the Chieftains and host Bobcats at the Brandywine Quad.

Dowagiac went 2-1 on the day, defeating the Bobcats 54-26 and Vicksburg 60-10, but losing to Constantine 50-30. The Falcons would go 3-0 on the day to win the quad.

The Bobcats were 1-2 after falling to the Chieftains and to Constantine (48-27). Brandywine defeated Vicksburg 48-12.

Going undefeated on the day for Dowagiac were A.J. Munson (2-0), Jordan Simpson (3-0) and Wyatt Bailey (3-0).

Going undefeated for the Bobcats were Kaiden Rieth (3-0), Drake Heath (3-0), Gavin Schoff (3-0) and Hunter Heath (3-0).

The Chieftains head back to the mat on Tuesday as it hosts a Wolverine Conference Quad with Edwardsburg, Paw Paw and Niles. Wrestling is set to begin at 5:30 p.m.

Even though the Vikings are not officially a member of the Wolverine Conference until next season, the league and the BCS Athletic Conference agreed to allow Niles to wrestling against a Wolverine Conference schedule. The Vikings will not be competing for the conference title this season.

Brandywine is headed to Berrien Springs on Wednesday for a BCS match. Wrestling begins at 6 p.m.

