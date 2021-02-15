Dowagiac 2-1, Bobcats 1-2 at Brandywine Quad

NILES — The Dowagiac wrestling team finally got to begin its 2020-21 season on Saturday.

Normally, state wrestling teams would be gearing up for the start of the team and individual state tournaments, but due to delays caused by COVID-19, the season got under way for the Chieftains and host Bobcats at the Brandywine Quad.

Dowagiac went 2-1 on the day, defeating the Bobcats 54-26 and Vicksburg 60-10, but losing to Constantine 50-30. The Falcons would go 3-0 on the day to win the quad.

The Bobcats were 1-2 after falling to the Chieftains and to Constantine (48-27). Brandywine defeated Vicksburg 48-12.

Going undefeated on the day for Dowagiac were A.J. Munson (2-0), Jordan Simpson (3-0) and Wyatt Bailey (3-0).

Going undefeated for the Bobcats were Kaiden Rieth (3-0), Drake Heath (3-0), Gavin Schoff (3-0) and Hunter Heath (3-0).

The Chieftains head back to the mat on Tuesday as it hosts a Wolverine Conference Quad with Edwardsburg, Paw Paw and Niles. Wrestling is set to begin at 5:30 p.m.

Even though the Vikings are not officially a member of the Wolverine Conference until next season, the league and the BCS Athletic Conference agreed to allow Niles to wrestling against a Wolverine Conference schedule. The Vikings will not be competing for the conference title this season.

Brandywine is headed to Berrien Springs on Wednesday for a BCS match. Wrestling begins at 6 p.m.