February 13, 2021

PHOTO GALLERY: Bobcats top Vikings to improve to 2-0

By Scott Novak

Published 1:42 pm Saturday, February 13, 2021

NILES — The Brandywine boys basketball team was able to hold off Niles to improve to 2-0 on the year following a 77-62 win over the Vikings Friday night.

The Bobcats (2-0, 1-0 BCS) took the lead in the opening quarter and never looked back. Brandywine led 44-27 at halftime.

Kendall Chrismon scored a game-high 18 points to lead the Bobcats, who also got 17 points from Nate Orr and 15 points from Carson Knapp.

The Vikings (0-1, 0-1 BCS) had five players in double figures, led by Jordan Jones’ 13 points.

