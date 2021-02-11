February 11, 2021

Rep. Carra to host local office hours

By Submitted

Published 2:06 pm Thursday, February 11, 2021

CASSOPOLIS — State Rep. Steve Carra, of Three Rivers, is inviting local residents to join him for his February office hours discussion on Friday, Feb. 19.

Local office hours are an opportunity for residents to meet face-to-face with the representative to share their thoughts, questions and concerns, according to Carra’s communications manager. No appointments are necessary to attend.

Office hours will take place at the following times and locations:

  • From 10 to 11 a.m. at Broadway Café located at 158 S. Broadway St. in Cassopolis.
  • From noon to 1 p.m. at Yoder’s Country Market located at 375 Eleanor Dr. in Centreville.

“The people of Southwest Michigan sent me to Lansing to represent them and their values,” Carra said. “These discussions are an opportunity for me to hear directly from those residents about what’s important to them and answer any questions they have.”

Those who are unable to attend Rep. Carra’s local office hours, but would still like the opportunity to voice a question or concern, can contact his Lansing office at (517) 373-0832 or SteveCarra@House.MI.gov.

Rep. Carra represents the people of the 59th House District, which encompasses the entirety St. Joseph County and most of Cass County, including the city of Dowagiac and the townships of Calvin, Jefferson, LaGrange, Marcellus, Mason, Newberg, Penn, Pokagon, Porter, Volinia and Wayne.

